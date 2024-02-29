Setup Python 3.12.2 on KDE Neon as of 02/29 vs Fedora 40 KDE Development branch

KDE Neon KVM guest was deployed via neon-user-20240229-0716.iso. Python 3.12.2 installation has been performed per https://www.dedicatedcore.com/blog/install-pyenv-ubuntu/
In particular case no upgrade of KDE Plasma up to 6.0 was required
Notice that deployment Fedora 40 KDE instance been done utilizing Fedora-40-20240229.n.0 Server boot ISO provide Python 3.12.2 completely functional right out of the box along with quality of KDE Plasma 6.0 significantly more close to production quality then KDE Neon ISO as of 02/29/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment