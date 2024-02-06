Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Install Python 3.12 && Pycharm 2023.3 along with system-wide 3.11 on Manjaro KDE 23.1

 Pyenv is a tool for managing multiple Python versions. Once pyenv is installed you can easily switch between one project that uses Python 3.12 and a system-wide default Python 3.11. Same approach works fine on openSUSE Tumbleweed, SparkyLinux 7.2, SparkyLinux 2024.1

$ sudo pacman -S pyenv

The following two installs are required to perform successful build Python 3.12.1 for particular user via pyenv. This build won't affect system-wide Python 3.11.2 

sudo pacman -S base-devel

sudo pacman -S tk

Now we update ~/.zshrc in the same way as  did it for ~/.bashrc in cases mentioned above .

echo 'export PYENV_ROOT="$HOME/.pyenv"' >> ~/.zshrc

echo 'export PATH="$PYENV_ROOT/bin:$PATH"' >>  ~/.zshrc

$ echo 'eval "$(pyenv init --path)"' >> ~/.zshrc

$ source  ~/.zshrc

$ pyenv install 3.12.1                                       
Downloading Python-3.12.1.tar.xz...
-> https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.12.1/Python-3.12.1.tar.xz
Installing Python-3.12.1...
Installed Python-3.12.1 to /home/boris/.pyenv/versions/3.12.1
$ pyenv global 3.12.1
$ hostnamectl                                                               
Static hostname: boris-manjaro23
      Icon name: computer-vm
        Chassis: vm 
     Machine ID: a40511262c5e4e96902bd833e128010a
        Boot ID: 8e9143ffb5a04aff81d5528c9282cd52
 Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: Manjaro Linux                    
         Kernel: Linux 6.7.0-0-MANJARO
   Architecture: x86-64
Hardware Vendor: QEMU
 Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_
Firmware Version: 1.16.3-1.fc39
  Firmware Date: Tue 2014-04-01
   Firmware Age: 9y 10month 1w                    
python3.12                                                                 Python 3.12.1 (main, Feb  7 2024, 09:08:17) [GCC 13.2.1 20230801] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>>  
python3.11                                                                Python 3.11.6 (main, Nov 14 2023, 09:36:21) [GCC 13.2.1 20230801] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>>
$ sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic




















































Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)