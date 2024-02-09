Friday, February 9, 2024

Install PyCharm 2023.3 on Fedora Rawhide via snap

 This option of Pycharm 2023.3 setup works for me with no issues so far. I am not quite sure that under any circumstances I am supposed to work via flatpak/flathub . 

The most recent stable kernel has been installed via koji download-build  kernel-6.8.0-0.rc3.20240208git047371968ffc.30.fc40 ) . See https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/?packages=kernel

$ sudo dnf install snapd -y
$ sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap
$ sudo systemctl enable --now snapd
$ sudo systemctl status snapd
$ sudo systemctl restart  snapd
$ sudo systemctl status snapd
$ sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic
$  sudo reboot



























Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)