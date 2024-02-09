Install PyCharm 2023.3 on Fedora Rawhide via snap

This option of Pycharm 2023.3 setup works for me with no issues so far. I am not quite sure that under any circumstances I am supposed to work via flatpak/flathub .
The most recent stable kernel has been installed via koji download-build ( kernel-6.8.0-0.rc3.20240208git047371968ffc.30.fc40 ) . See https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/?packages=kernel
$ sudo dnf install snapd -y
$ sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap
$ sudo systemctl enable --now snapd
$ sudo systemctl status snapd
$ sudo systemctl restart snapd
$ sudo systemctl status snapd
$ sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic
$ sudo reboot
