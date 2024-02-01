Install Python 3.11 && PyCharm on openSUSE Tumbleweed along with Python 3.12

Following post is a compilation from several sources, which looked unexpectedly complicated due to I was unable to find out the way of installation like on the known Linux flavors (Fedora,Debian,Ubuntu). Actually "pyenv install 3.1(X)" appears to be the build via original python's tar ball. Before you can use a specific Python version, you need to install and configure
pyenv. The last part of the post describes setup Python 3.12 along with 3.11.7 and switching PyCharm to python 3.12.1 interpreter. Current version of kernel on Tumbleweed is 6.7.2 .
Proceed as follows:
Install the pyenv package:
pyenv command downloads the requested version, compiles it and stores it under
~/.pyenv/versions/. Once this is done, you can use your new Python version in the shell.
$ sudo zypper install --details pyenv
Install the following devel packages that are needed to build Python:
$ sudo zypper install -y gcc automake bzip2 libbz2-devel \
xz xz-devel openssl-devel ncurses-devel readline-devel \
zlib-devel tk-devel libffi-devel sqlite3-devel \
gdbm-devel make findutils patch
Add the following lines to your ~/.bashrc file:
$ echo 'command -v pyenv >/dev/null || \
export PATH="$PYENV_ROOT/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc
$ echo 'eval "$(pyenv init -)"' >> ~/.bashrc
Install a Python version, for example 3.11:
When done restart terminal session either issue
exec $SHELL
$ pyenv install 3.11 ( it builds via tar ball on Suse Tumbleweed )
Downloading Python-3.11.7.tar.xz...
boris@localhost:~> pyenv install 3.11
-> https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.11.7/Python-3.11.7.tar.xz
Installing Python-3.11.7...
Installed Python-3.11.7 to /home/boris/.pyenv/versions/3.11.7
Set this version for your specific user:
$ pyenv global 3.11
pip3 resolves to the local installation:
$ pip3.11 --version
pip 23.1.2 from /home/tux/.pyenv/versions/3.11.7/lib/python3.11/site-packages/pip (python 3.11)
You should see a directory that points to the user, not starting with
/usr/.
Next "Howto" recommends installation PyCharm on Suse Tumleweed via snapd
Install pycharm-community on openSUSE && now we are going to test Code provided in post Convertion format XLSX into CSV on Fedora 39 (Python 3.12.1)
