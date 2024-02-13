Attempt to upgrade Manjaro 23.1 via Manjaro Testing branch

Changing to another branch
In order to access a branch, you need to change your pacman-mirrors configuration. You are supposed substitute the value colored in blue (for illustrative purposes only) to one of the following: stable, testing or unstable.
$ sudo pacman-mirrors --api --set-branch {branch}
$ sudo pacman-mirrors --fasttrack 5 && sudo pacman -Syu
Manjaro Testing is runing kernel 6.7.4, System-wide Python appears to be 3.12.1, libvirt to have version 10.0.0 .The libvirt version has been displayed via virsh console.KVM Hypervisor and tools may be either smoothlyupgraded from 23.1 or installed on Manjaro testinginstance from scratch. In the last case after command$ sudo pacman -S qemu virt-manager virt-viewer dnsmasq vde2 bridge-utils openbsd-netcat dmidecodThe default option for qemu "all" should be selectedCockpit Web Console terminal on Manjaro Testing InstanceReferences
No comments:
Post a Comment