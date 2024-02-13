Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Attempt to upgrade Manjaro 23.1 via Manjaro Testing branch

In order to access a branch, you need to change your pacman-mirrors configurationYou are supposed substitute the value colored in blue (for illustrative purposes only) to one of the following: stable, testing or unstable.

 $ sudo pacman-mirrors --api --set-branch {branch}
   $ sudo pacman-mirrors --fasttrack 5 && sudo pacman -Syu




Manjaro Testing is runing kernel 6.7.4, System-wide Python appears to be 3.12.1, libvirt to have version 10.0.0 . 
The libvirt version has been displayed via virsh console. 
KVM Hypervisor and tools may be either smoothly 
upgraded from 23.1 or installed on Manjaro testing 
instance from scratch. In the last case after command
$ sudo pacman -S qemu virt-manager virt-viewer dnsmasq vde2 bridge-utils openbsd-netcat dmidecod 
The default option for qemu "all" should be selected
See https://computingforgeeks.com/install-kvm-qemu-virt-manager-arch-manjar/

Cockpit Web Console terminal on Manjaro Testing Instance





References
https://wiki.manjaro.org/index.php/Switching_Branches
