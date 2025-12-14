Bring CachyOS KDE Plasma 6.5.4 along with kernel 6.18.1 to Arch Linux Bare Metal Instance

UPDATE as of 12/14/2025
To avoid failure when running `sudo ./cachy-repo.sh` on fresh installation following below update is required
$ diff ./NEW/cachyos-repo.sh ./OLD/cachyos-repo.sh
165c165
< "${mirror_url}/pacman-7.1.0.r7.gb9f7d4a-3-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst"
---
> "${mirror_url}/pacman-7.0.0.r7.g1f38429-2-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst"
END UPDATE
Several times schema proposed in https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/358937/index.html has been run with no issues on bare metal .
Re-sync provided by function u() embedded in ~/.bashrc was tested successfully on bare metal multiple times
u() {
sudo cachyos-rate-mirrors && yay --noconfirm
# Clear pacman cache completely (drops all cached packages, except last 3)
sudo paccache -rk3 <<< y
# Remove orphaned packages without prompt
sudo pacman -Rns $(pacman -Qtdq) --noconfirm || true
}
[boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ fastfetch
-` boris@ArchPlasma15DEC .o+` --------------------- `ooo/ OS: Arch Linux x86_64 `+oooo: Host: KVM/QEMU Standard PC (Q35 + ICH9, 2009) (pc-q35-10.1) `+oooooo: Kernel: Linux 6.18.1-2-cachyos -+oooooo+: Uptime: 1 hour, 24 mins `/:-:++oooo+: Packages: 892 (pacman) `/++++/+++++++: Shell: bash 5.3.8 `/++++++++++++++: Display (QEMU Monitor): 1920x1080 in 15", 60 Hz `/+++ooooooooooooo/` DE: KDE Plasma 6.5.4 ./ooosssso++osssssso+` WM: KWin (Wayland) .oossssso-````/ossssss+` WM Theme: Breeze -osssssso. :ssssssso. Theme: Breeze (Light) [Qt], Breeze [GTK2/3] :osssssss/ osssso+++. Icons: breeze [Qt], breeze [GTK2/3/4] /ossssssss/ +ssssooo/- Font: Noto Sans (12pt) [Qt], Noto Sans (12pt) [GTK2/3/4] `/ossssso+/:- -:/+osssso+- Cursor: breeze (24px) `+sso+:-` `.-/+oso: Terminal: konsole 25.12.0 `++:. `-/+/ Terminal Font: Hack (15pt) .` `/ CPU: 8 x AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8) @ 3.60 GHz GPU: RedHat Virtio 1.0 GPU Memory: 3.19 GiB / 15.24 GiB (21%) Swap: 0 B / 4.00 GiB (0%) Disk (/): 8.15 GiB / 69.00 GiB (12%) - btrfs Local IP (enp1s0): 192.168.0.45/24 Locale: en_US.UTF-8 [boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ sudo pacman -Syyu :: Synchronizing package databases... cachyos-v3 149.4 KiB 644 KiB/s 00:00 [#######################################################] 100% cachyos-core-v3 104.9 KiB 450 KiB/s 00:00 [#######################################################] 100% cachyos-extra-v3 4.2 MiB 5.26 MiB/s 00:01 [#######################################################] 100% cachyos 504.9 KiB 883 KiB/s 00:01 [#######################################################] 100% core 118.3 KiB 397 KiB/s 00:00 [#######################################################] 100% extra 8.1 MiB 4.54 MiB/s 00:02 [#######################################################] 100% :: Starting full system upgrade... there is nothing to do [boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ pacman -Ss plasma6*|grep v3 cachyos-extra-v3/angelfish 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-network) cachyos-extra-v3/aurorae 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/bluedevil 1:6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/breeze 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/breeze-plymouth 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/calindori 25.12.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/discover 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/drkonqi 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/flatpak-kcm 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kaccounts-integration 25.12.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kactivitymanagerd 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kclock 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-utilities) cachyos-extra-v3/kde-cli-tools 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kde-gtk-config 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kdecoration 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kdeplasma-addons 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/keysmith 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-utilities) cachyos-extra-v3/kgamma 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/kglobalacceld 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kinfocenter 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kmenuedit 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/knighttime 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kpipewire 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/krdp 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/krecorder 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-utilities) cachyos-extra-v3/kscreen 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kscreenlocker 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/ksshaskpass 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/ksystemstats 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kwallet-pam 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kwayland 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kweather 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-utilities) cachyos-extra-v3/kwin 6.5.4-3.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/kwin-x11 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/kwrited 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/layer-shell-qt 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libkscreen 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libplasma 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/milou 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/oxygen 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-activities 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-activities-stats 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-applet-window-buttons 0.14.0-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-browser-integration 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-desktop 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-disks 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-firewall 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-integration 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-keyboard 0.1.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-nm 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-pa 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-pass 1.3.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-sdk 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-systemmonitor 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-thunderbolt 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-vault 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-welcome 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-workspace 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-x11-session 6.5.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma5-integration 6.5.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma5support 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/plasmatube 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-multimedia) cachyos-extra-v3/plymouth-kcm 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/polkit-kde-agent 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/powerdevil 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/print-manager 1:6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/qmlkonsole 25.12.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/qqc2-breeze-style 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/sddm-kcm 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/spectacle 1:6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/systemsettings 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/wacomtablet 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) cachyos-extra-v3/xdg-desktop-portal-kde 6.5.4-1.1 (plasma) [installed] [boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ pacman -Ss libvirt*|grep v3 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt 1:11.10.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-dbus 1.4.1-4.2 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-glib 5.0.0-3.2 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-python 1:11.10.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-storage-gluster 1:11.10.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-storage-iscsi-direct 1:11.10.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/pcp-pmda-libvirt 7.0.5-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/perl-sys-virt 11.6.0-1.1 [boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ pacman -Ss virt*|grep v3 cachyos-v3/jdk-openjdk 25.0.1.u8-2 cachyos-v3/jdk17-openjdk 17.0.17.u10-2 cachyos-v3/jdk21-openjdk 21.0.9.u10-2 cachyos-v3/jre-openjdk 25.0.1.u8-2 cachyos-v3/jre-openjdk-headless 25.0.1.u8-2 cachyos-v3/jre17-openjdk 17.0.17.u10-2 cachyos-v3/jre17-openjdk-headless 17.0.17.u10-2 cachyos-v3/jre21-openjdk 21.0.9.u10-2 cachyos-v3/jre21-openjdk-headless 21.0.9.u10-2 cachyos-v3/lib32-mesa-debug 1:25.3.1-3 cachyos-v3/lib32-vulkan-virtio 1:25.3.1-3 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos 6.18.1-2 [installed] cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-bmq 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-bmq-lto 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-bore 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-bore-lto 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-deckify 6.18.1-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-deckify-lto 6.18.1-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-eevdf 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-eevdf-lto 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-gcc 6.18.1-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-hardened 6.17.9-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-hardened-lto 6.17.9-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-lts 6.12.62-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-lts-lto 6.12.62-2 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-rc 6.18.rc7-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-rc-gcc 6.15.rc7-6 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-rc-lto 6.18.rc7-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-rt-bore 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-rt-bore-lto 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-server 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/linux-cachyos-server-lto 6.18.1-1 cachyos-v3/mesa-debug 1:25.3.1-3 cachyos-v3/vulkan-virtio 1:25.3.1-3 cachyos-core-v3/leancrypto 1.6.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-core-v3/s-nail 14.9.25-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/alicloud-vault 1.3.4-3.1 cachyos-extra-v3/avfs 1.2.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/aws-vault 7.7.11-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/budgie-desktop 10.9.4-1.1 (budgie) cachyos-extra-v3/chrootuid 1.3-11.2 cachyos-extra-v3/cockatrice 2.10.2-5.1 cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-comp 1:1.0.0-1.1 (cosmic) cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-files 1:1.0.0-1.1 (cosmic) cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-session 1:1.0.0-1.1 (cosmic) cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-settings 1:1.0.0-1.1 (cosmic) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-appearance 1.1.75-2.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-application-manager 1.2.39-4.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-calendar 6.5.5-1.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-control-center 6.1.9-1.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-session-shell 6.0.26-2.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-session-ui 6.0.37-1.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/deepin-wloutput-daemon 2.0.4-1.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/direnv 2.37.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/docker-compose 2.40.3-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/exo 4.20.0-2.1 (xfce4) cachyos-extra-v3/fakechroot 2.20.1-4.2 cachyos-extra-v3/fingerterm 1.4.14-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/gnome-boxes 49.1-1.1 (gnome-extra) cachyos-extra-v3/gnome-connections 49.0-1.1 (gnome) cachyos-extra-v3/gnu-efi 3.0.18-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/gtranslator 49.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/httptunnel 3.3-9.1 cachyos-extra-v3/imvirt 0.9.6-13.1 cachyos-extra-v3/incus 6.19.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/incus-tools 6.19.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/ipvsadm 1.31-3.2 cachyos-extra-v3/kturtle 25.12.0-1.1 (kde-applications kde-education) cachyos-extra-v3/kvirc 5.2.8-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/leocad 25.09-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libcacard 2.8.1-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libfakekey 0.3-4.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libgovirt 2:0.3.9-2.3 cachyos-extra-v3/libkrun 1.16.0-5.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libosinfo 1.12.0-2.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libpg_query 17.6.2.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libredefender 0.7.0-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt 1:11.10.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-dbus 1.4.1-4.2 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-glib 5.0.0-3.2 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-python 1:11.10.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-storage-gluster 1:11.10.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt-storage-iscsi-direct 1:11.10.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/libxfce4ui 4.20.2-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/mate-calc 1.28.0-3.1 (mate-extra) cachyos-extra-v3/munge 0.5.17-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/n2n 3.1.1-5.1 cachyos-extra-v3/nginx-mod-vts 0.2.3-5.2 cachyos-extra-v3/nickle 2.97-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/open-vm-tools 6:13.0.5-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/openslide 4.0.0-5.1 cachyos-extra-v3/openvpn 2.6.17-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/openvswitch 3.5.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/openxr 1.1.53-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/pcp-pmda-libvirt 7.0.5-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/pd-gem 0.94-14.1 (pd-externals) cachyos-extra-v3/perl-sys-virt 11.6.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/plasma-keyboard 0.1.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/prrte 3.0.12-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/prrte-docs 3.0.12-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/python-ovirt-engine-sdk 4.6.3-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/qt5-serialport 5.15.18-1.1 (qt5) cachyos-extra-v3/qt5-virtualkeyboard 5.15.18-1.1 (qt5) cachyos-extra-v3/qt6-serialport 6.10.1-1.1 (qt6) cachyos-extra-v3/qt6-virtualkeyboard 6.10.1-1.1 (qt6) [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/qtcreator 18.0.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/qtcreator-devel 18.0.1-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/redland-storage-virtuoso 1:1.0.17-9.1 cachyos-extra-v3/repro-env 0.4.3-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/roswell 24.10.115-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/rutabaga-ffi 0.1.75-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/rye 0.44.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/scummvm 2.9.1-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/shotwell 2:0.32.14-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/smplayer 25.6.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/sweethome3d 7.5-1.2 cachyos-extra-v3/swi-prolog 10.0.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/texstudio 4.9.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/tinc 1.0.36-4.1 cachyos-extra-v3/toolbox 0.3-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/ukui-notebook 3.1.1-2.1 (ukui) cachyos-extra-v3/ukui-screensaver 3.0.2-10.1 (ukui) cachyos-extra-v3/ukui-session-manager 3.0.5-2.2 (ukui) cachyos-extra-v3/ukui-system-monitor 1.0.4-2.1 (ukui) cachyos-extra-v3/ukui-window-switch 3.0.1-21.1 (ukui) cachyos-extra-v3/vde2 2.3.3-8.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/vifm 0.14.3-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virglrenderer 1.2.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/virt-viewer 11.0-4.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virt-what 1.27-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virtiofsd 1.13.3-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/virtme-ng 1.40-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virtualbox-host-modules-arch 7.2.4-7.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virtualbox-host-modules-lts 7.2.4-9.1 cachyos-extra-v3/virtualgl 3.1.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/vm.lv2 0.14.0-4.1 (lv2-plugins pro-audio) cachyos-extra-v3/vmexec 0.2.0-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/vmpk 0.9.1-1.1 (pro-audio) cachyos-extra-v3/vtable-dumper 1.2-2.1 cachyos-extra-v3/vte-common 0.82.2-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/vte-docs 0.82.2-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/vte3 0.82.2-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/vte4 0.82.2-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic 1:1.0.0-1.1 (cosmic) cachyos-extra-v3/xdg-desktop-portal-dde 1.0.13-4.1 (deepin) cachyos-extra-v3/xdg-desktop-portal-gnome 49.0-1.1 (gnome) cachyos-extra-v3/xfce4-panel 4.20.5-2.1 (xfce4) cachyos-extra-v3/xfce4-terminal 1.1.5-2.1 (xfce4) cachyos-extra-v3/xorg-server-xvfb 21.1.21-1.1 (xorg) [boris@ArchPlasma15DEC ~]$ pacman -Ss qemu*|grep v3 cachyos-extra-v3/libvirt 1:11.10.0-1.1 [installed] cachyos-extra-v3/python-unicorn 2.1.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/qt6-quickeffectmaker 6.10.1-1.1 (qt6) cachyos-extra-v3/ruby-unicorn-engine 2.1.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/unicorn 2.1.4-1.1 cachyos-extra-v3/vde2 2.3.3-8.1 [installed]
Patching previous version of
cachyos-repo.sh
❯ diff -u ./OLD/cachyos-repo.sh ./NEW/cachyos-repo.sh > cachyos-repo.patch
~
❯ cat cachyos-repo.patch
--- ./OLD/cachyos-repo.sh 2025-12-14 19:30:49.661984718 +0300
+++ ./NEW/cachyos-repo.sh 2025-12-14 19:30:11.926171257 +0300
@@ -162,7 +162,7 @@
"${mirror_url}/cachyos-mirrorlist-22-1-any.pkg.tar.zst" \
"${mirror_url}/cachyos-v3-mirrorlist-22-1-any.pkg.tar.zst" \
"${mirror_url}/cachyos-v4-mirrorlist-22-1-any.pkg.tar.zst" \
- "${mirror_url}/pacman-7.0.0.r7.g1f38429-2-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst"
+ "${mirror_url}/pacman-7.1.0.r7.gb9f7d4a-3-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst"
local is_repo_added="$(check_if_repo_was_added)"
local is_repo_commented="$(check_if_repo_was_commented)"
~
❯ cd OLD
~/OLD
❯ ll
.rwxr-xr-x 6.7k boris 14 Dec 19:30 cachyos-repo.sh
~/OLD
❯ patch < ../cachyos-repo.patch
patching file cachyos-repo.sh
❯ cat cachyos-repo.sh|grep pacman-7.1.0.r7
"${mirror_url}/pacman-7.1.0.r7.gb9f7d4a-3-x86_64.pkg.tar.zst"
