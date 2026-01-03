Bring CachyOS Cosmic DE along with kernel 6.18.2 to Arch Linux Bare Metal Instance

Following below is procedure which allows to install on Arch Linux CachyOS v3 repositories along with pacman fork belongs to CachyOS. Re-sync of v3 repos and core && extra works pretty stable ( u; sudo pacman -Syyu ) - the same commands as described in post after first reboot Arch Instance into CachyOS kernel. I also have to confirm that Re-sync might be randomly required. The hack step below is scp cachyos-rate-mirrors script from remote native CachyOS Instance to the target one.
$ sudo pacman-key --init
$ sudo pacman-key --populate
$ sudo pacman-key --recv-keys F3B607488DB35A47 --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com
$ sudo pacman-key --lsign-key F3B607488DB35A47
$ curl https://mirror.cachyos.org/cachyos-repo.tar.xz -o cachyos-repo.tar.xz
$ tar xvf cachyos-repo.tar.xz && cd cachyos-repo
The step in particular installs pacman's fork belongs to CachyOS
$ sudo ./cachyos-repo.sh
Scp binary cachyos-rate-mirrors from native CachyOS box to target one
$ vim .bashrc
Add at bottom of .bashrc function u()
u() {
sudo cachyos-rate-mirrors && yay --noconfirm
# Clear pacman cache completely (drops all cached packages,except last 3)
sudo paccache -rk3 <<< y
# Remove orphaned packages without prompt
sudo pacman -Rns $(pacman -Qtdq) --noconfirm || true
}
$ source ~/.bashrc
$ u
Right after successful u() completion install Cachyos kernel and reboot Arch Linux Instance into CachyOS kernel
$ sudo pacman -S linux-cachyos linux-cachyos-headers
$ sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg
$ sudo reboot
On Arch Bare metal instance rebooted into Cachyos kernel
$ u
Attempt to run `sudo pacman -Syyu` is supposed to perform final repositories synchronization.
At this point you may also perform a complete upgrade system to CachyOS
$ sudo pacman -S ananicy-cpp
$ sudo pacman -S cachyos-kernel-manager
$ pacman -Qqn | sudo pacman -S -
$ sudo reboot
Verification steps follow below
[boris@ArchCSM030126 ~]$ pacman -Qi pacman
Installed From : cachyos
Name : pacman
Version : 7.1.0.r7.gb9f7d4a-3
Description : A library-based package manager with dependency support. CachyOS fork.
Architecture : x86_64
URL : https://www.archlinux.org/pacman/
Licenses : GPL-2.0-or-later
Groups : None
Provides : libalpm.so=16-64
Depends On : bash coreutils curl libcurl.so=4-64 gawk gettext glibc gnupg gpgme libgpgme.so=45-64 grep libarchive
libarchive.so=13-64 openssl libcrypto.so=3-64 pacman-mirrorlist systemd libmakepkg-dropins
Optional Deps : base-devel: required to use makepkg [installed]
perl-locale-gettext: translation support in makepkg-template
Required By : archlinux-keyring base base-devel chwd pacman-contrib yay
Optional For : None
Conflicts With : None
Replaces : None
Installed Size : 10.25 MiB
Packager : CachyOS <admin@cachyos.org>
Build Date : Sat 13 Dec 2025 06:05:55 PM UTC
Install Date : Sat 03 Jan 2026 01:06:33 PM UTC
Install Reason : Installed as a dependency for another package
Install Script : No
Validated By : Signature
[boris@ArchCSM030126 ~]$ pacman -Qs cachyos
local/cachyos-kernel-manager 1.16.1-1.1 (cachyos)
Simple kernel manager
local/cachyos-keyring 20240331-1 (cachyos)
CachyOS keyring
local/cachyos-mirrorlist 22-1 (cachyos)
CachyOS repository mirrorlist
local/cachyos-v3-mirrorlist 22-1 (cachyos)
CachyOS repository mirrorlist
local/cachyos-v4-mirrorlist 22-1 (cachyos)
CachyOS repository mirrorlist
local/chwd 1.17.1-1 (cachyos)
CachyOS Hardware Detection Tool
local/linux-cachyos 6.18.2-2
The Linux EEVDF + LTO + AutoFDO + Propeller Cachy Sauce Kernel by CachyOS with other patches and improvements. kernel and modules
local/linux-cachyos-headers 6.18.2-2
Headers and scripts for building modules for the Linux EEVDF + LTO + AutoFDO + Propeller Cachy Sauce Kernel by CachyOS with other patches and improvements. kernel
local/pacman 7.1.0.r7.gb9f7d4a-3
A library-based package manager with dependency support. CachyOS fork.
local/scx-manager 1.15.8-1 (cachyos)
Simple GUI for managing sched-ext schedulers via scx_loader
[boris@ArchCSM030126 ~]$ pacman -Ss cosmic*
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-app-library 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic App Library
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-applets 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Applets for COSMIC Panel
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-bg 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
COSMIC session service which applies backgrounds to displays
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-comp 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Compositor for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-files 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
File manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-greeter 1:1.0.1-2.1 (cosmic) [installed]
COSMIC greeter for greetd
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-idle 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic idle daemon
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-initial-setup 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
COSMIC Initial Setup
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-launcher 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Layer Shell frontend for Pop Launcher
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-notifications 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Layer Shell notifications daemon which integrates with COSMIC
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-osd 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
COSMIC On-Screen Display
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-panel 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
XDG Shell Wrapper Panel for Cosmic
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-player 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
WIP COSMIC media player
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-randr 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Library and utility for displaying and configuring Wayland outputs
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-screenshot 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Utility for capturing screenshots via XDG Desktop Portal
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-session 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Session manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-settings 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
The settings application for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-settings-daemon 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic settings daemon
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-store 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic App Store
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-terminal 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic Terminal Emulator
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-text-editor 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Text editor for the COSMIC desktop
cachyos-extra-v3/cosmic-workspaces 2:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
Cosmic workspaces
cachyos-extra-v3/xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic 1:1.0.1-1.1 (cosmic) [installed]
A backend implementation for xdg-desktop-portal for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos/cosmic-app-library-git 1.0.0.alpha.7.r14.g8b520ec-1
An application launcher for the COSMIC desktop
cachyos/cosmic-applets-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r3.gbd98de8-1
Applets for COSMIC Panel
cachyos/cosmic-applibrary-git 1.0.0.alpha.3.r1.g676656d-1
An application launcher for the COSMIC desktop
cachyos/cosmic-bg-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g21a16f4-1
COSMIC session service which applies backgrounds to displays.
cachyos/cosmic-comp-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r7.g2576343-1
Compositor for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos/cosmic-edit-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r3.gaa8183e-1
Text editor for the COSMIC desktop
cachyos/cosmic-files-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r3.g2ba08c4-1
File manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos/cosmic-greeter-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g9aacf6c-1
libcosmic greeter for greetd, which can be run inside cosmic-comp
cachyos/cosmic-icons-git 1.0.0.beta.1.r0.g70b0758-1
System76 Cosmic icon theme
cachyos/cosmic-idle-git 1.0.0.alpha.7.r0.g267bb83-1
Cosmic idle daemon
cachyos/cosmic-launcher-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g4659b68-1
Layer Shell frontend for Pop Launcher.
cachyos/cosmic-notifications-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.gc5e561e-1
Layer Shell notifications daemon which integrates with COSMIC.
cachyos/cosmic-osd-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g69dfcf8-1
COSMIC On-Screen Display
cachyos/cosmic-panel-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g491e231-1
XDG Shell Wrapper Panel for COSMIC
cachyos/cosmic-randr-git 1.0.0.beta.1.r0.gbce9cdf-1
Library and utility for displaying and configuring Wayland outputs
cachyos/cosmic-screenshot-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.gf8225a5-1
Utility for capturing screenshots via XDG Desktop Portal
cachyos/cosmic-session-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g472db42-1
Session manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
cachyos/cosmic-settings-daemon-git 1.0.0.beta.4.r0.gfbd4ade-1
Cosmic settings daemon
cachyos/cosmic-settings-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r7.gb49f1d4-1
The settings application for the COSMIC desktop environment.
cachyos/cosmic-term-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g900dd88-1
COSMIC Terminal Emulator
cachyos/cosmic-wallpapers-git 1.0.0.alpha.7.r0.g189c2c6-1
Wallpapers for the COSMIC Desktop Environment
cachyos/cosmic-workspaces-git 1.0.0.beta.2.r0.gb7afe23-1
Cosmic workspaces
cachyos/xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic-git 1.0.0.beta.5.r0.g8641027-1
A backend implementation for xdg-desktop-portal for the COSMIC desktop environment
extra/cosmic-app-library 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic App Library
extra/cosmic-applets 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Applets for COSMIC Panel
extra/cosmic-bg 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
COSMIC session service which applies backgrounds to displays
extra/cosmic-comp 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Compositor for the COSMIC desktop environment
extra/cosmic-files 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
File manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
extra/cosmic-greeter 1:1.0.1-2 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-2.1]
COSMIC greeter for greetd
extra/cosmic-icon-theme 1:1.0.1-1 [installed]
Cosmic icon theme
extra/cosmic-idle 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic idle daemon
extra/cosmic-initial-setup 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
COSMIC Initial Setup
extra/cosmic-launcher 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Layer Shell frontend for Pop Launcher
extra/cosmic-notifications 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Layer Shell notifications daemon which integrates with COSMIC
extra/cosmic-osd 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
COSMIC On-Screen Display
extra/cosmic-panel 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
XDG Shell Wrapper Panel for Cosmic
extra/cosmic-player 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
WIP COSMIC media player
extra/cosmic-randr 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Library and utility for displaying and configuring Wayland outputs
extra/cosmic-screenshot 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Utility for capturing screenshots via XDG Desktop Portal
extra/cosmic-session 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Session manager for the COSMIC desktop environment
extra/cosmic-settings 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
The settings application for the COSMIC desktop environment
extra/cosmic-settings-daemon 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic settings daemon
extra/cosmic-store 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic App Store
extra/cosmic-terminal 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic Terminal Emulator
extra/cosmic-text-editor 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
Text editor for the COSMIC desktop
extra/cosmic-wallpapers 2:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed]
Wallpapers for the COSMIC Desktop Environment
extra/cosmic-workspaces 2:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 2:1.0.1-1.1]
Cosmic workspaces
extra/xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic 1:1.0.1-1 (cosmic) [installed: 1:1.0.1-1.1]
A backend implementation for xdg-desktop-portal for the COSMIC desktop environment
