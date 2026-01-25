Sunday, January 25, 2026

Stress test Deepin 25.01 via build CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7 (VENV)

Because Deepin is Debian-based,  we would  use the linux-cachyos-deb tool provided by the community to generate compatible .deb files.  See for instance https://itsfoss.com/news/cachyos-kernel-builder/

Notice also that current Deepin's modules names and dependencies appear to be the same as on Debian 13.3 at least during attempt to setup KVM Hypervisor, Libvirtd service and related tools as virt-manager. Cockpit Console  setup also works on Deepin pretty smoothly exactly the same way as on Debian.

Directory /persistent mounted on device /dev/vda5 should be created large enough at least 50 GB.  It's name during installation phase was data storage and /var/lib/libvirt/images appears to be located on /dev/vda5

Start with Pre-installation step

$ sudo apt install bpftool

and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.

$ sudo apt install libdw-dev

Proceed with cloning https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb

$ git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb

$  cd linux-cachyos-deb

Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.18.7 and finally proceed with building of debian kernel packages.  Proceed with CachyOS Kernel configuration in the same way as it was done in https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/357231/index.html

$ ./cachy-kernel-deb

Upon build completition

boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ rm -fr linux-6.18.7

boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ ls -l

total 1613884

-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris      34200 Jan 25 09:57 cachy-kernel-deb

-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris        155 Jan 25 10:50 install.sh

-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       1536 Jan 25 09:57 LICENSE

-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris  154327332 Jan 23 13:33 linux-6.18.7.tar.xz

-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris    9581112 Jan 25 10:41 linux-headers-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris  182415084 Jan 25 10:42 linux-image-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1304750360 Jan 25 10:48 linux-image-6.18.7-dbg_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb

-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris    1464980 Jan 25 10:41 linux-libc-dev_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb

-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       7567 Jan 25 10:48 linux-upstream_6.18.7-1_amd64.buildinfo

-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       2208 Jan 25 10:49 linux-upstream_6.18.7-1_amd64.changes

-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       3466 Jan 25 09:57 README.md

boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ cat install.sh

sudo dpkg -i linux-headers-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb \

            linux-image-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb \

            linux-libc-dev_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb

$ ./install.sh

$ sudo  grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg

$ sudo reboot



















boris@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images$ sudo su -
[sudo] password for boris: 
Verification successful
root@boris-VMSDeepin:~# cd /var/lib/libvirt/images/
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# ls -l
total 8346644
-rw------- 1 root root 32217432064 Jan 25 15:23 ArchCosmicVM.qcow2
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# df -h .
Filesystem      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/vda5        70G   22G   46G  32% /var
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# df -Th
Filesystem     Type      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev           devtmpfs  7.5G     0  7.5G   0% /dev
tmpfs          tmpfs     1.6G  4.6M  1.6G   1% /run
/dev/vda4      ext4       23G  6.8G   15G  32% /
/dev/vda5      ext4       70G   22G   46G  32% /persistent
usr-overlay    overlay    70G   22G   46G  32% /usr
opt-overlay    overlay    70G   22G   46G  32% /opt
etc-overlay    overlay    70G   22G   46G  32% /etc
tmpfs          tmpfs     7.6G     0  7.6G   0% /dev/shm
tmpfs          tmpfs     5.0M  8.0K  5.0M   1% /run/lock
efivarfs       efivarfs  256K   39K  213K  16% /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
tmpfs          tmpfs     7.6G   32K  7.6G   1% /tmp
/dev/vda2      ext4      3.9G  802M  2.9G  22% /boot
/dev/vda1      vfat      296M   12M  285M   4% /boot/efi
tmpfs          tmpfs     1.6G  160K  1.6G   1% /run/user/1000


