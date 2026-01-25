Stress test Deepin 25.01 via build CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7 (VENV)

Because Deepin is Debian-based, we would use the linux-cachyos-deb tool provided by the community to generate compatible .deb files. See for instance https://itsfoss.com/news/cachyos-kernel-builder/
Notice also that current Deepin's modules names and dependencies appear to be the same as on Debian 13.3 at least during attempt to setup KVM Hypervisor, Libvirtd service and related tools as virt-manager. Cockpit Console setup also works on Deepin pretty smoothly exactly the same way as on Debian.
Directory /persistent mounted on device /dev/vda5 should be created large enough at least 50 GB. It's name during installation phase was data storage and /var/lib/libvirt/images appears to be located on /dev/vda5
Start with Pre-installation step
$ sudo apt install bpftool
and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.
$ sudo apt install libdw-dev
Proceed with cloning https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ cd linux-cachyos-deb
Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.18.7 and finally proceed with building of debian kernel packages. Proceed with CachyOS Kernel configuration in the same way as it was done in https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/357231/index.html
$ ./cachy-kernel-deb
Upon build completition
boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ rm -fr linux-6.18.7
boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ ls -l
total 1613884
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 34200 Jan 25 09:57 cachy-kernel-deb
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 155 Jan 25 10:50 install.sh
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 1536 Jan 25 09:57 LICENSE
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 154327332 Jan 23 13:33 linux-6.18.7.tar.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 9581112 Jan 25 10:41 linux-headers-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 182415084 Jan 25 10:42 linux-image-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1304750360 Jan 25 10:48 linux-image-6.18.7-dbg_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1464980 Jan 25 10:41 linux-libc-dev_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 7567 Jan 25 10:48 linux-upstream_6.18.7-1_amd64.buildinfo
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 2208 Jan 25 10:49 linux-upstream_6.18.7-1_amd64.changes
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 3466 Jan 25 09:57 README.md
boris@boris-VMSDeepin:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ cat install.sh
sudo dpkg -i linux-headers-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb \
linux-image-6.18.7_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb \
linux-libc-dev_6.18.7-1_amd64.deb
$ ./install.sh
$ sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg
$ sudo reboot
boris@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images$ sudo su -
[sudo] password for boris:
Verification successful
root@boris-VMSDeepin:~# cd /var/lib/libvirt/images/
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# ls -l
total 8346644
-rw------- 1 root root 32217432064 Jan 25 15:23 ArchCosmicVM.qcow2
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# df -h .
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/vda5 70G 22G 46G 32% /var
root@boris-VMSDeepin:/var/lib/libvirt/images# df -Th
Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev devtmpfs 7.5G 0 7.5G 0% /dev
tmpfs tmpfs 1.6G 4.6M 1.6G 1% /run
/dev/vda4 ext4 23G 6.8G 15G 32% /
/dev/vda5 ext4 70G 22G 46G 32% /persistent
usr-overlay overlay 70G 22G 46G 32% /usr
opt-overlay overlay 70G 22G 46G 32% /opt
etc-overlay overlay 70G 22G 46G 32% /etc
tmpfs tmpfs 7.6G 0 7.6G 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs tmpfs 5.0M 8.0K 5.0M 1% /run/lock
efivarfs efivarfs 256K 39K 213K 16% /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
tmpfs tmpfs 7.6G 32K 7.6G 1% /tmp
/dev/vda2 ext4 3.9G 802M 2.9G 22% /boot
/dev/vda1 vfat 296M 12M 285M 4% /boot/efi
tmpfs tmpfs 1.6G 160K 1.6G 1% /run/user/1000
No comments:
Post a Comment