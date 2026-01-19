Monday, January 19, 2026

Setup Arch Linux KVM Guest via archinstall 3.0.15-2

Following below is an attempt to deploy  Arch Linux KVM Guest via archinstall 3.0.15-2. Load  Guest via virt-manager into spice console. Pre-install archinstall 3.0.15-2 seems to be needless. However, straight forward run `python -m archinstall`  having git clone done and skipping first upgrade didn't work for me .

# pacman -Sy archinstall git

# git clone https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall.git

# cd archintall

# python -m archinstall














































First log to instance via ssh:-

$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git

Cloning into 'yay'...

remote: Enumerating objects: 556, done.

remote: Counting objects: 100% (556/556), done.

remote: Compressing objects: 100% (383/383), done.

remote: Total 556 (delta 210), reused 491 (delta 170), pack-reused 0 (from 0)

Receiving objects: 100% (556/556), 99.67 KiB | 600.00 KiB/s, done.

Resolving deltas: 100% (210/210), done.

$ cd yay

$ makepkg -si

==> Making package: yay 12.5.7-1 (Mon 19 Jan 2026 01:03:44 PM MSK)

==> Checking runtime dependencies...

==> Checking buildtime dependencies...

==> Installing missing dependencies...

[sudo] password for boris:

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (1) go-2:1.25.6-1

Total Download Size:    36.12 MiB

Total Installed Size:  191.61 MiB

. . . . . . .

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

(2/2) checking keys in keyring                                                    [##############################################] 100%

(2/2) checking package integrity                                                  [##############################################] 100%

(2/2) loading package files                                                       [##############################################] 100%

(2/2) checking for file conflicts                                                 [##############################################] 100%

(2/2) checking available disk space                                               [##############################################] 100%

:: Processing package changes...

(1/2) installing yay                                                              [##############################################] 100%

Optional dependencies for yay

    sudo: privilege elevation [installed]

    doas: privilege elevation

(2/2) installing yay-debug                                                        [##############################################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

$ cd

$ yay -S mpv-kscreen-doctor

AUR Explicit (1): mpv-kscreen-doctor-0.2.2-1

Sync Dependency (1): mpv-1:0.41.0-2

:: (1/1) Downloaded PKGBUILD: mpv-kscreen-doctor

  1 mpv-kscreen-doctor                       (Build Files Exist)

==> Packages to cleanBuild?

==> [N]one [A]ll [Ab]ort [I]nstalled [No]tInstalled or (1 2 3, 1-3, ^4)

==> A

:: Deleting (1/1): /home/boris/.cache/yay/mpv-kscreen-doctor

HEAD is now at 870bffe v=0.2.2,r=1 - Initial commit

  1 mpv-kscreen-doctor                       (Build Files Exist)

==> Diffs to show?

==> [N]one [A]ll [Ab]ort [I]nstalled [No]tInstalled or (1 2 3, 1-3, ^4)

==> N

==> Making package: mpv-kscreen-doctor 0.2.2-1 (Mon 19 Jan 2026 01:06:50 PM MSK)

==> Retrieving sources...

  -> Downloading mpv-kscreen-doctor-v0.2.2.tar.gz...

  % Total    % Received % Xferd  Average Speed  Time    Time    Time   Current

                                 Dload  Upload  Total   Spent   Left   Speed

100   3615   0   3615   0      0   3756      0                              0

. . . . .

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

(1/1) checking keys in keyring                                                    [##############################################] 100%

(1/1) checking package integrity                                                  [##############################################] 100%

(1/1) loading package files                                                       [##############################################] 100%

(1/1) checking for file conflicts                                                 [##############################################] 100%

(1/1) checking available disk space                                               [##############################################] 100%

:: Processing package changes...

(1/1) installing mpv-kscreen-doctor                                               [##############################################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

**********************

Log into spice console:

**********************

$ kscreen-doctor --outputs

$ kscreen-doctor output.1.mode.14

Spice console has been converted to 1920x1080@50.00













