Setup Arch Linux KVM Guest via archinstall 3.0.15-2

Following below is an attempt to deploy Arch Linux KVM Guest via archinstall 3.0.15-2. Load Guest via virt-manager into spice console. Pre-install archinstall 3.0.15-2 seems to be needless. However, straight forward run `python -m archinstall` having git clone done and skipping first upgrade didn't work for me .
# pacman -Sy archinstall git
# git clone https://github.com/archlinux/archinstall.git
# cd archintall
# python -m archinstall
First log to instance via ssh:-
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git
Cloning into 'yay'...
remote: Enumerating objects: 556, done.
remote: Counting objects: 100% (556/556), done.
remote: Compressing objects: 100% (383/383), done.
remote: Total 556 (delta 210), reused 491 (delta 170), pack-reused 0 (from 0)
Receiving objects: 100% (556/556), 99.67 KiB | 600.00 KiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (210/210), done.
$ cd yay
$ makepkg -si
==> Making package: yay 12.5.7-1 (Mon 19 Jan 2026 01:03:44 PM MSK)
==> Checking runtime dependencies...
==> Checking buildtime dependencies...
==> Installing missing dependencies...
[sudo] password for boris:
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (1) go-2:1.25.6-1
Total Download Size: 36.12 MiB
Total Installed Size: 191.61 MiB
. . . . . . .
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
(2/2) checking keys in keyring [##############################################] 100%
(2/2) checking package integrity [##############################################] 100%
(2/2) loading package files [##############################################] 100%
(2/2) checking for file conflicts [##############################################] 100%
(2/2) checking available disk space [##############################################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/2) installing yay [##############################################] 100%
Optional dependencies for yay
sudo: privilege elevation [installed]
doas: privilege elevation
(2/2) installing yay-debug [##############################################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
$ cd
$ yay -S mpv-kscreen-doctor
AUR Explicit (1): mpv-kscreen-doctor-0.2.2-1
Sync Dependency (1): mpv-1:0.41.0-2
:: (1/1) Downloaded PKGBUILD: mpv-kscreen-doctor
1 mpv-kscreen-doctor (Build Files Exist)
==> Packages to cleanBuild?
==> [N]one [A]ll [Ab]ort [I]nstalled [No]tInstalled or (1 2 3, 1-3, ^4)
==> A
:: Deleting (1/1): /home/boris/.cache/yay/mpv-kscreen-doctor
HEAD is now at 870bffe v=0.2.2,r=1 - Initial commit
1 mpv-kscreen-doctor (Build Files Exist)
==> Diffs to show?
==> [N]one [A]ll [Ab]ort [I]nstalled [No]tInstalled or (1 2 3, 1-3, ^4)
==> N
==> Making package: mpv-kscreen-doctor 0.2.2-1 (Mon 19 Jan 2026 01:06:50 PM MSK)
==> Retrieving sources...
-> Downloading mpv-kscreen-doctor-v0.2.2.tar.gz...
% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current
Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed
100 3615 0 3615 0 0 3756 0 0
. . . . .
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
(1/1) checking keys in keyring [##############################################] 100%
(1/1) checking package integrity [##############################################] 100%
(1/1) loading package files [##############################################] 100%
(1/1) checking for file conflicts [##############################################] 100%
(1/1) checking available disk space [##############################################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/1) installing mpv-kscreen-doctor [##############################################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
**********************
Log into spice console:
**********************
$ kscreen-doctor --outputs
$ kscreen-doctor output.1.mode.14
Spice console has been converted to 1920x1080@50.00
