Build CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2 on Debian Forky (VENV)

In general we follow https://news.itsfoss.com/cachyos-kernel-builder/
Start with Pre-installation step
$ sudo apt install build-essential bpftool
and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.
On Debian forky installation of libdw-dev and build dependencies for libdw-dev steps are required to succeed with build CachyOS 6.19.2 Kernel on top of Debian Testing ( forky native kernel 6.18.9 )
$ sudo apt install libdw-dev
$ sudo apt-get build-dep libdw-dev
Proceed with cloning https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ cd linux-cachyos-deb
Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.19.2 and finally proceed with building of debian kernel packages.
$ ./cachy-kernel-deb
Install kernel via debian files been built and reboot into CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2
boris@DebianForky:~$ cd *-deb
boris@DebianForky:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ ls -l
total 1664420
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 34200 Feb 17 03:15 cachy-kernel-deb
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 155 Feb 17 04:19 install.sh
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 1536 Feb 17 03:15 LICENSE
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 156048284 Feb 16 11:29 linux-6.19.2.tar.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 9731756 Feb 17 04:01 linux-headers-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 187069484 Feb 17 04:01 linux-image-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1349961180 Feb 17 04:10 linux-image-6.19.2-dbg_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1482032 Feb 17 04:01 linux-libc-dev_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 6588 Feb 17 04:11 linux-upstream_6.19.2-1_amd64.buildinfo
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 2220 Feb 17 04:11 linux-upstream_6.19.2-1_amd64.changes
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 3466 Feb 17 03:15 README.md
boris@DebianForky:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ cat install.sh
sudo dpkg -i linux-headers-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb \
linux-image-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb \
linux-libc-dev_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
boris@DebianForky:~$ uname -a
Linux DebianForky 6.19.2 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Tue Feb 17 03:53:00 EST 2026 x86_64 GNU/Linux
Cockpit VNC Console ( in detached state ) along with KVM Hypervisor functionality under CachyOS Kernel were tested on the top of the most recent state of Debian forky installed in virtual environment
/var directory was mounted on LVM separate volume to keep enough space for further kernels testing
