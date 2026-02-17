Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Build CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2 on Debian Forky (VENV)

 In general we follow https://news.itsfoss.com/cachyos-kernel-builder/

Start with Pre-installation step

$ sudo apt install build-essential bpftool 

and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.

On Debian forky  installation of libdw-dev and build dependencies for libdw-dev steps are required to succeed with build CachyOS 6.19.2 Kernel on top of Debian Testing ( forky native kernel 6.18.9 )

$ sudo apt install libdw-dev

$  sudo apt-get build-dep libdw-dev

Proceed with cloning https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb

$ git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb

$  cd linux-cachyos-deb

Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.19.2 and finally proceed with building of debian kernel packages.

$ ./cachy-kernel-deb










Install kernel via debian files been built and reboot into CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2 

boris@DebianForky:~$ cd *-deb

boris@DebianForky:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ ls -l
total 1664420
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris      34200 Feb 17 03:15 cachy-kernel-deb
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris        155 Feb 17 04:19 install.sh
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       1536 Feb 17 03:15 LICENSE
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris  156048284 Feb 16 11:29 linux-6.19.2.tar.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris    9731756 Feb 17 04:01 linux-headers-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris  187069484 Feb 17 04:01 linux-image-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1349961180 Feb 17 04:10 linux-image-6.19.2-dbg_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris    1482032 Feb 17 04:01 linux-libc-dev_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       6588 Feb 17 04:11 linux-upstream_6.19.2-1_amd64.buildinfo
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       2220 Feb 17 04:11 linux-upstream_6.19.2-1_amd64.changes
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris       3466 Feb 17 03:15 README.md
boris@DebianForky:~/linux-cachyos-deb$ cat  install.sh
sudo dpkg -i linux-headers-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb \
            linux-image-6.19.2_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb \
            linux-libc-dev_6.19.2-1_amd64.deb
boris@DebianForky:~$ uname -a
Linux DebianForky 6.19.2 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Tue Feb 17 03:53:00 EST 2026 x86_64 GNU/Linux



















Cockpit VNC Console ( in detached state ) along with KVM Hypervisor functionality under CachyOS Kernel were tested on the top of the most recent state of Debian forky installed in virtual environment










/var directory was mounted on LVM separate volume to keep enough space for further kernels testing











