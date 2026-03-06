Friday, March 6, 2026

Another LVs reconfiguration on ArchLinux as of 03/07/2026

Create root and home LVs as suggested by system during arch-install run-time . In general, we follow approach proposed in https://www.dwarmstrong.org/install-lmde-with-custom-lvm-luks/ a while ago for LMDE 6. Upon completion drop to root's shell and update default LV's layout as shown below ( just for instance)

root~# lsblk -f

root~# vgs

root~# lvs

========================
Now we resize home LV
========================
root~# umount /mnt/home
root~# lvresize -L 15G --resizefs ArchinstallVg/home
========================
Now we resize root LV
========================
root~# lvresize -L 41G --resizefs ArchinstallVg/root
=======================================
Create varpool LV with ext4 filesystem
=======================================
root~# lvcreate -L 32G ArchinstallVg -n varpool
root~# mkfs.ext4 /dev/ArchinstallVg/varpool
 

===============================
Perform mounts of LVs as follows

===============================
root~# mount /dev/ArchinstallVg/root /mnt/root/
root~# mount /dev/ArchinstallVg/varpool /mnt/var/
=================================================
Move the contents of /var from the root LV to the new varpool's  LV:
=================================================
root~# mv /mnt/root/var/* /mnt/var
 

======================
Update fstab
======================
Create an entry for /var in /mnt/root/etc/fstab:

root~# echo "/dev/mapper/ArchinstallVg-varpool /var ext4  defaults 0 2" >> /mnt/root/etc/fstab

======================
Unmount folders below
======================
root~# umount /mnt/var
root~# umount /mnt/root

and

root~# reboot

ArchinstallVg may be potentially spread across different drives

 



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)