Setup CachyOS Kernel 6.19.3 on MX25.1 KDE Edition (VENV)

MX Linux consistently tops DistroWatch because it is a highly capable, lightweight, and user-friendly Debian-based system that appeals to a wide range of users.
Key Features of Desktops on MX 25.1:
Init System Choice: MX 25.1 introduced a dual-init system, allowing users to choose between systemd and sysVinit at boot, which applies to all supported desktop's environments. Improved Performance: The 25.1 release includes updated tools (built on Qt6), ZRAM support for better performance, and better handling of graphics drivers. Compatibility: The desktops are designed to work well on older hardware (like 2011 laptops) while providing a modern experience on new hardware.
Key Reasons for High Rankings:
User-Friendly & Powerful: MX Tools simplifies complex tasks (like codec installation, boot repair, or user management) through a graphical interface.
Lightweight & Efficient: It uses the XFCE, KDE Plasma, Fluxbox desktop environments , making it ideal for older, under-powered hardware, as well as modern, fast machines.
Solid Debian Foundation: It is based on Debian Stable, which ensures high reliability and stability. MX is frequently discussed as a top distro, it receives more "hits" or clicks, further boosting its ranking in a self-sustaining cycle.Active Community & Maintenance: It has a very active community and responsive developers, keeping the system polished.
See for instance https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=ranking&sort=votes
Start with pre-installation step
$ sudo apt install build-essential bpftool
and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.
On MX25.1 installation of libdw-dev step is required to succeed with build CachyOS 6.19.2 Kernel on top of MX25.1 ( MX25.1 native kernel 6.12.73)
$ sudo apt install libdw-dev
Proceed with cloning https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
$ cd linux-cachyos-deb
Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.19.3 and finally proceed with building of debian kernel packages.
Kernel config is the same as shown in Build CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2 on Debian forky (VENV)
$ ./cachy-kernel-deb
Upon build completion content of the working folder looks as follows
boris@MXVM22F26:~/linux-cachyos-deb
$ ls -l
total 1810288
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 34200 Feb 22 04:32 cachy-kernel-deb
-rwxrwxr-x 1 boris boris 155 Feb 22 05:40 install.sh
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 1536 Feb 22 04:32 LICENSE
drwxrwxr-x 27 boris boris 4096 Feb 22 05:27 linux-6.19.3
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 156061192 Feb 19 10:57 linux-6.19.3.tar.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 9683952 Feb 22 05:27 linux-headers-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 312213968 Feb 22 05:28 linux-image-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1374209512 Feb 22 05:38 linux-image-6.19.3-dbg_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 1482136 Feb 22 05:27 linux-libc-dev_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 6652 Feb 22 05:38 linux-upstream_6.19.3-1_amd64.buildinfo
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 2194 Feb 22 05:38 linux-upstream_6.19.3-1_amd64.changes
-rw-rw-r-- 1 boris boris 3466 Feb 22 04:32 README.md
boris@MXVM22F26:~/linux-cachyos-deb
$ cat ./install.sh
sudo dpkg -i linux-headers-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb \
linux-image-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb \
linux-libc-dev_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb
boris@MXVM22F26:~/linux-cachyos-deb
$ ./install.sh
[sudo] password for boris:
Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-6.19.3.
(Reading database ... 381034 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack linux-headers-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking linux-headers-6.19.3 (6.19.3-1) ...
Selecting previously unselected package linux-image-6.19.3.
Preparing to unpack linux-image-6.19.3_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb ...
/usr/sbin/dkms.real kernel_preinst -k 6.19.3
Unpacking linux-image-6.19.3 (6.19.3-1) ...
Preparing to unpack linux-libc-dev_6.19.3-1_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking linux-libc-dev:amd64 (6.19.3-1) over (6.18.12-1~mx25ahs) ...
Setting up linux-headers-6.19.3 (6.19.3-1) ...
Setting up linux-image-6.19.3 (6.19.3-1) ...
/usr/sbin/dkms.real autoinstall --kernelver 6.19.3
Sign command: /lib/modules/6.19.3/build/scripts/sign-file
Signing key: /var/lib/dkms/mok.key
Public certificate (MOK): /var/lib/dkms/mok.pub
Autoinstall of module 8812au/5.13.6 for kernel 6.19.3 (x86_64)
Warning: The /var/lib/dkms/8812au/5.13.6/6.19.3/x86_64/dkms.conf for module 8812au/5.13.6 includes a BUILD_EXCLUSIVE directive which does not match this kernel/arch/config. This indicates that it should not be built.
Autoinstall of module broadcom-sta/6.30.223.271 for kernel 6.19.3 (x86_64)
Building module(s).... done.
Signing module /var/lib/dkms/broadcom-sta/6.30.223.271/build/wl.ko Installing /lib/modules/6.19.3/updates/dkms/wl.ko.zst
Running depmod... done.
Autoinstall of module rtl8821cu/5.12.0 for kernel 6.19.3 (x86_64)
Warning: The /var/lib/dkms/rtl8821cu/5.12.0/6.19.3/x86_64/dkms.conf for module rtl8821cu/5.12.0 includes a BUILD_EXCLUSIVE directive which does not match this kernel/arch/config. This indicates that it should not be built.
Autoinstall on 6.19.3 succeeded for module(s) broadcom-sta.
Autoinstall on 6.19.3 was skipped for module(s) 8812au rtl8821cu.
update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-6.19.3
I: The initramfs will attempt to resume from /dev/vda5
I: (UUID=6d52a9fc-79b2-4c95-9428-dab77ef2bd3f)
I: Set the RESUME variable to override this.
Generating grub configuration file ...
Found theme: /boot/grub/themes/mx_linux/theme.txt
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.19.3
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-6.19.3
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.12.73+deb13-amd64
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-6.12.73+deb13-amd64
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.12.63+deb13-amd64
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-6.12.63+deb13-amd64
Found mtest-64.efi image: /uefi-mt/mtest-64.efi
Adding boot menu entry for EFI firmware configuration
done
Setting up linux-libc-dev:amd64 (6.19.3-1) ...
The RTL8821CU is a Realtek single-chip wireless module combining 802.11ac Wi-Fi (up to 433 Mbps) and Bluetooth 4.2, typically used for high-speed, dual-band (2.4/5 GHz) wireless connectivity in USB-based devices like laptops, smart TVs, and IoT products. It acts as a 1T1R (1 transmitter, 1 receiver) WLAN controller.
The broadcom-sta (or wl) module is a proprietary, closed-source Linux kernel driver designed to support various Broadcom IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n wireless
network cards, particularly popular on laptops. It enables Wi-Fi functionality for specific PCI/PCIe chipsets (e.g., BCM4311, BCM4313, BCM4322, BCM4360)
that are not fully supported by open-source drivers.
*********************************************************
Brief Howto regarding KVM Setup on MX 25.1 KDE Edition
*********************************************************
$ sudo apt install qemu-kvm libvirt-daemon-system libvirt-clients bridge-utils virt-manager virt-viewer
$ sudo apt install ovmf qemu-utils swtpm
$ sudo adduser $USER libvirt
$ sudo adduser $USER kvm
$ sudo systemctl enable --now libvirtd
Synchronizing state of libvirtd.service with SysV service script with /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-sysv-install.
Executing: /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-sysv-install enable libvirtd
========================================
Manual creating Linux bridge && reboot
========================================
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge ifname br0 con-name br0
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge-slave ifname eth0 con-name br0-slave master br0
$ sudo nmcli con up br0
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge ifname br0 con-name br0
Connection 'br0' (f6b7ab2a-b58b-418a-b2e2-a79c2cf7a4ce) successfully added.
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge-slave ifname eth0 con-name br0-slave master br0
Connection 'br0-slave' (b1fb358a-c1a0-4e84-ba1f-0ce2591c9aea) successfully added.
$ sudo nmcli con up br0
Connection successfully activated (controller waiting for ports) (D-Bus active path: /org/freedesktop/NetworkManager/ActiveConnection/4)
$ sudo reboot
