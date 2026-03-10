Running Archinstall and Post installation LVs reconfiguration step via remote SSH connection

Remote connection via ssh is significantly more convenient for cut and paste all set of LVs resizing , creating , removing commands along with fstab's updates then typing all of them manually during local Arch Linux Instance setup with more or less complicated LVs updated layout . This post is actually an immediate follow up for https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/362786/index.html
On remote Arch Linux Instance as soon root console gets ready :-
# echo "PermitRootLogin yes" >> /etc/ssh/sshd_config
# systemctl enable --now sshd
Getting ip of remote Arch Instance (192.168.0.55)
# passwd
===================
On host machine run:-
===================
$ ssh -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null root@192.168.0.55
Warning: Permanently added '192.168.0.55' (ED25519) to the list of known hosts.
root@192.168.0.55's password:
To install Arch Linux follow the installation guide:
https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/Installation_guide
For Wi-Fi, authenticate to the wireless network using the iwctl utility. For mobile broadband (WWAN) modems, connect with the mmcli utility. Ethernet, WLAN and WWAN interfaces using DHCP should work automatically. After connecting to the internet, the installation guide can be accessed via the convenience script Installation_guide.
==============
Per Arch Wiki:
==============
The -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null options will prevent verifying and writing the live environment's SSH host keys to ~/.ssh/known_hosts. This will avoid the REMOTE HOST IDENTIFICATION HAS CHANGED warning in case you have ever connected to the IP address before.
