Friday, February 16, 2024

Setup Turtle Graphics on openSUSE Tumbleweed via Python3.13-dev

 First install pyenv on Tumbleweed. You may follow for instance http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/337068/index.html

Then install Python3.13-dev (or Python3.13.0a2(3))  via pyenv . It won't affect system-wide Python 3.11.(X)























Now create new project in PyCharm 2023.3 and select Python3.13-dev as project interpreter













Then load any sample say from https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/turtle-programming-python/  and make sure that you are done























Same way procedure described above would work on SparkyLinux2024.2 or Manjaro 23.1-(x) and Manjaro Testing as well . On Fedora Rawhide everything  works out of the box (Python 3.12.2)

References

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/python-turtle-tutorial/


