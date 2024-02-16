Setup Turtle Graphics on openSUSE Tumbleweed via Python3.13-dev

First install pyenv on Tumbleweed. You may follow for instance http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/337068/index.html
Then install Python3.13-dev (or Python3.13.0a2(3)) via pyenv . It won't affect system-wide Python 3.11.(X)
Now create new project in PyCharm 2023.3 and select Python3.13-dev as project interpreter
Then load any sample say from https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/turtle-programming-python/ and make sure that you are done
Same way procedure described above would work on SparkyLinux2024.2 or Manjaro 23.1-(x) and Manjaro Testing as well . On Fedora Rawhide everything works out of the box (Python 3.12.2)
References
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/python-turtle-tutorial/
No comments:
Post a Comment