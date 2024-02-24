Saturday, February 24, 2024

Setup Python 3.12.2 on SparkyLinux2024.2 (kernel 6.7.6) via pyenv

This post is an immediate follow up on previous one   http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/337189/index.html   to perform install Python 3.12.2 for particular user via pyenv  in the same way as it was done in the link above.  Then create new project in PyCharm with path to interpreter /home/boris/.pyenv/versions/3.12.2/bin/python3

boris@boris-sparky2024:~$ hostnamectl
Static hostname: boris-sparky2024
      Icon name: computer-vm
        Chassis: vm
     Machine ID: 17b78005aa0441f0b8495db7ea04cb19
        Boot ID: c5eafe586eab44ed90e78e1aeb4ea270
 Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: SparkyLinux 8 (Seven-Sisters)    
         Kernel: Linux 6.7.6-sparky8-amd64
   Architecture: x86-64
Hardware Vendor: QEMU
 Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_
Firmware Version: 1.16.3-1.fc39
  Firmware Date: Tue 2014-04-01
   Firmware Age: 9y 10month 3w 3d                 
boris@boris-sparky2024:~$ pyenv global 3.12.2
boris@boris-sparky2024:~$ python3.12
Python 3.12.2 (main, Feb 24 2024, 13:19:43) [GCC 13.2.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import turtle as trt
>>>











