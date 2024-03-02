Saturday, March 2, 2024

What is an OSB ISO? What’s the difference of an OSB and a “normal ISO image"

 Actually, what happens right now during deploying KVM Guest via Fedora-Workstation-Live-osb-40-20240301.n.0.x86_64.iso .

At the time of writing I clearly saw Anaconda Web UI behavior during installation via ISO image pointed above. However, it appears impossible to customize virtual disk layout. Every time EFI (/boot/efi, fat32) partitionBOOT partition (/boot, ext4)ROOT partition (btrfs,“/”) are supposed to be created, installer just configures BTRFS ROOT (“/”) partition in accordance with space proposed during virt-manager configuration phase.
If I select ordinary ISO image ( Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-40-20240301.n.0.iso ) everything works fine in traditional manner , say utilizing pretty nice “Blivet GUI”.




















































