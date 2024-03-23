Fedora 40 KDE ( server-netinst-20240322.n.0) vs KDE Plasma 6.0.2 port to Manjaro 23.1

Porting KDE Plasma 6.0.2 to Manjaro 23.1 was performed by commands
$ sudo pacman-mirrors --api --set-branch testing
$ sudo pacman -Scc
$ sudo pacman-mirrors --fasttrack 5 && sudo pacman -Syyu
I may confirm the issue mentioned in https://forum.manjaro.org/t/i-tested-kde-6-oh-my-oh-my-you-will-be-sorry-here-come-some-discoveries/158436
Quoting the post on forum.mangaro.org above:
<<So after update (pacman -Syyu) you have no webp thumbnails in Dolphin and Gwenview cannot display those photos (webp). What will a typical user do? >>
I've also tested with no problems opening *.webp files via Dolphin on the most recent fedora 40 KDE nightly build. See snapshot :-
Attempt to open *.webp file via Dolphin KDE Plasma 6.0.2 port to Manjaro 23.1
Same test on openSUSE Tumbleweed
Same test on CachyOS 2024.3 (Arch Linux clone) and failure again. Clean KVM Guest was deployed , no user's porting
