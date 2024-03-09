KDE Plasma 6.0.1 on Fedora 40 WKS (Development branch)

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 seems to work with no obvious issues on Fedora 40 WKS ( nightly build as of 03/06/24 ) . Looks like requirements for beta staging for Fedora 40 and openSUSE 15.6 are a bit different. Anaconda Blivet GUI on Fedora 40 WKS allows to create any desired disk layout even during deployment WorkStation. Spice console works just fine for L1 and L2 KVM Guests .
Actually, double DE setup was performed on F40 WKS, KDE Plasma was installed by command `sudo dnf groupinstall "KDE Plasma WorkSpaces" -y ` .
Kernel 6.8.0-0.rc7.20240308git3aaa8ce7a335.60.fc41.x86_64 may be installed via koji build, fedora 40 is already branched. In testing environment this step may be undertaken.
