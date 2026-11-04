Simulation Agama Web UI in Virtual environment as KVM Guest (Assisted by Google AI)

Start deploying your VM via Virtual-manager. When Spice console would pop up just press the button "Send key" from horizontal menu and select CTL+ALT+F3. Spice console becomes a text terminal providing you IP-ADDRESS of your KVM guest and root password. Launch browser of KVM Host machine to IP-ADDRESS of your Agama VM . This action will bring you to Agama Web UI and you will be prompted for root password, which may be picked up from text terminal. Log into Agama Web UI running on your Host machine and responsible for deployment selected Suse flavor on KVM Guest.
After entering WEB UI environment select OS (Tumbleweed for instance) manage as usual until creating root account. You should have SSH trusted pair already generated prior to configuring root's credentials on VM. I've selected password and SSH public key. Cut and paste SSH Public key into corresponding field on Agama Web UI. Save and start installation which was initiated via KVM host on KVM guest.
Agama follows standard transactional schema when preparing desired disk layout, selection of DE, user's and root's credentials until you press "Install".
Upon reboot of VM with installed tumbleweed instance Agama installer will bring you to text terminal with login prompt for user1 (for instance).
Now switch to root's terminal of Host machine and connect to VM via trusted ssh connection. Inside VM proceed as follows (actually same action may be undertaken on bare metal from the host completed Agama Web UI which was responsible for deploying Suse flavor on target host ) :
# systemctl disable sddm.service --force
# systemctl set-default multi-user.target
# mkdir -p /etc/systemd/system/getty@tty1.service.d
# nano /etc/systemd/system/getty@tty1.service.d/override.conf
Input
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=-/sbin/agetty --autologin user1 --noclear %I $TERM
CTRL+O; CTRL+X
# su - user1
======================
$ nano ~/.bash_profile
======================
# Source the user1's primary bash configuration if it exists
if [ -f ~/.bashrc ]; then
. ~/.bashrc
fi
# Automatically launch KDE Plasma Wayland if logging in on TTY1
if [ -z "${DISPLAY}" ] && [ "${XDG_VTNR}" -eq 1 ]; then
exec /usr/bin/startplasma-wayland
fi
Verification step
user1@localhost:~> systemctl cat getty@tty1.service | grep "autologin"
ExecStart=-/sbin/agetty --autologin user1 --noclear %I $TERM
You are all set .
Now reboot you VM . You will be brought right into
KDE Plasma 6.8.2 running on your VM (KVM Guest )
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