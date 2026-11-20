Optimal Thread Performance via Tumbleweed's Upstream Kernel
When your Python-based web server spawns a native OS thread to handle each incoming GET ./profile.json request: * Efficient Futex & GIL Release: Tumbleweed delivers the latest vanilla Linux kernels.These upstream kernels feature highly optimized scheduler implementations and fast user-space locking. Because your threads are primarily handling I/O operations (fetching
profile.json and sending it over network sockets),the Python Global
Interpreter Lock (GIL) is immediately released during network waits. The latest kernel maximizes the scheduling efficiency of these
released threads across your raw CPU cores. * Direct Page Cache Access: On a bare-metal server, the first
thread reading profile.json pulls it from disk.Linux immediately
retains that file in the bare-metal page cache (RAM). Subsequent
concurrent threads spawned by incoming requests serve the file
directly out of host memory at native bus speeds. * Zero Dependency Overhead: Operating directly on your unique Tumbleweed instance allows the script (as agama-proxyV2)
to run out-of-the-box using python's built-in http.server and
socketserver modules. There is no need to compile complex
wheels or maintain external framework packages. * Native Network Stack Performance: Serving profiles straight
to physical Network Interface Cards (NICs) ensures that
your multi-threaded server responds at maximum physical
line rate. It avoids the latency overhead associated with virtual
network bridges or packet replication typical inside guest OS
environments.
================================================== Multithreaded version of agama-proxyV2.py ========================================= # cat agama-proxyV2.py import http.server import socketserver import json import os # Set the path to where your developers drop the profile.json file PROFILE_DIR = "/home/boris/Downloads" try: os.chdir(PROFILE_DIR) except Exception as e: print(f"[Initialization Error] Could not change directory to {PROFILE_DIR}: {e}") class Agama25Transformer(http.server.SimpleHTTPRequestHandler): def address_string(self): """Return the raw IP address directly, bypassing slow reverse DNS lookups.""" return self.client_address[0] def do_GET(self): if self.path == "/profile.json": try: # Load the raw file exported by your developers or Web UI with open("profile.json", "r", encoding="utf-8") as f: data = json.load(f) # Check if "user" key exists and matches the problematic array layout if "user" in data: raw_user = data["user"] if isinstance(raw_user, list) and len(raw_user) > 0: print("[Proxy Engine] Found user array block. Flattening structure for Agama 25.0.0...") data["user"] = raw_user[0] elif isinstance(raw_user, dict) and "users" in raw_user: print("[Proxy Engine] Found nested users dictionary block. Unwrapping entries...") if isinstance(raw_user["users"], list) and len(raw_user["users"]) > 0: data["user"] = raw_user["users"][0] # Stream the newly formatted JSON bytes natively response_bytes = json.dumps(data).encode("utf-8") self.send_response(200) self.send_header("Content-Type", "application/json; charset=utf-8") self.send_header("Content-Length", str(len(response_bytes))) self.end_headers() self.wfile.write(response_bytes) return except Exception as e: print(f"[Proxy Error] Intercept optimization failed: {e}") # Fallback gracefully instead of crashing the thread completely self.send_error(500, f"Internal Proxy Error: {e}") return super().do_GET() # Enterprise Change: Use ThreadingTCPServer instead of a blocking TCPServer class ThreadingHTTPServer(socketserver.ThreadingMixIn, socketserver.TCPServer): # Ensure threads are cleaned up immediately by the OS when they finish daemon_threads = True if __name__ == "__main__": ThreadingHTTPServer.allow_reuse_address = True # Bind to port 8080. Each incoming Agama connection gets its own isolated thread. with ThreadingHTTPServer(("0.0.0.0", 8080), Agama25Transformer) as httpd: print("[Enterprise Engine] Agama 25 Concurrent Deployment Proxy active on port 8080...") try: httpd.serve_forever() except KeyboardInterrupt: print("\nShutting down server gracefully.")
===============================================
Creating service unit for agama-proxyV2.service on top Tumbleweed Server bare metal (*). Please, see multi-threaded version of agama-proxyV2.service at the top UPDATE as of 11/21/26 here Agama Unattended installation openSUSE Tumbleweed hosts via multi-threaded agama-proxyV2.py on top of F45 Server
===============================================
[Unit]
Description=Agama 25 Multi-Threaded Deployment Proxy Daemon
After=network-online.target local-fs.target remote-fs.target
Wants=network-online.target
[Service]
Type=simple
User=boris
WorkingDirectory=/home/boris/Downloads
Environment=PYTHONUNBUFFERED=1
# Raise the start window to 2 minutes so the 90s safety sleep #never triggers a systemd timeout
TimeoutStartSec=120s
# Bypasses the 90s sleep if you are just restarting the service manually
ExecStartPre=/bin/sh -c 'if [ "$(systemctl is-system-running)" = "initializing" ] || [ "$(systemctl is-system-running)" = "starting" ]; then sleep 90; fi'
# System python runtime
ExecStart=/usr/bin/python3 ./agama-proxyV2.py
Restart=on-failure
RestartSec=5s
# Force systemd to wipe out all threads and free up the socket descriptor instantly
KillMode=control-group
SendSIGKILL=yes
StandardOutput=journal
StandardError=journal
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
==================================
Next step followed by system reboot
==================================
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl reset-failed agama-proxyV2.service
sudo systemctl enable --now agama-proxyV2.service
=========================================
Log into rebooted Tumbleweed instance on bare metal
=========================================
Wait until you service agama-proxyV2 would be activated
localhost:~ # sudo ss -tulpn | grep 8080
tcp LISTEN 0 5 0.0.0.0:8080 0.0.0.0:* users:(("python3",pid=3532,fd=3))
localhost:~ # ps -ef|grep 3532
boris 3532 1 0 15:34 ? 00:00:00 /usr/bin/python3 ./agama-proxyV2.py
Yours PID might be different from 3532
REFERENCES
(*) Assisted by Google AI.
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