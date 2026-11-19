This particular setup may be tested on Tumbleweed KVM Guests running at remote KVM Hypervisor keeping to provide reliable results. This post is an immediate follow up for https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/369293/index.html
Daemon been built now provides
1. Multi-Threaded: Handles multiple simultaneous KVM guest requests without locking.
2. Decoupled: Running safely as a background daemon via nohup and disown.
3. Optimized: Running at full line rate without hidden network or DNS latency.
File profile.json was previously copied to folder /srv/agama
====================================================== Multithreaded version of agama-proxyV2.py (*) ========================================= # cat agama-proxyV2.py import http.server import socketserver import json import os # Set the path to where your developers drop the profile.json file PROFILE_DIR = "/srv/agama" try: os.chdir(PROFILE_DIR) except Exception as e: print(f"[Initialization Error] Could not change directory to {PROFILE_DIR}: {e}") class Agama25Transformer(http.server.SimpleHTTPRequestHandler): def address_string(self): """Return the raw IP address directly, bypassing slow reverse DNS lookups.""" return self.client_address[0] def do_GET(self): if self.path == "/profile.json": try: # Load the raw file exported by your developers or Web UI with open("profile.json", "r", encoding="utf-8") as f: data = json.load(f) # Check if "user" key exists and matches the problematic array layout if "user" in data: raw_user = data["user"] if isinstance(raw_user, list) and len(raw_user) > 0: print("[Proxy Engine] Found user array block. Flattening structure for Agama 25.0.0...") data["user"] = raw_user[0] elif isinstance(raw_user, dict) and "users" in raw_user: print("[Proxy Engine] Found nested users dictionary block. Unwrapping entries...") if isinstance(raw_user["users"], list) and len(raw_user["users"]) > 0: data["user"] = raw_user["users"][0] # Stream the newly formatted JSON bytes natively response_bytes = json.dumps(data).encode("utf-8") self.send_response(200) self.send_header("Content-Type", "application/json; charset=utf-8") self.send_header("Content-Length", str(len(response_bytes))) self.end_headers() self.wfile.write(response_bytes) return except Exception as e: print(f"[Proxy Error] Intercept optimization failed: {e}") # Fallback gracefully instead of crashing the thread completely self.send_error(500, f"Internal Proxy Error: {e}") return super().do_GET() # Enterprise Change: Use ThreadingTCPServer instead of a blocking TCPServer class ThreadingHTTPServer(socketserver.ThreadingMixIn, socketserver.TCPServer): # Ensure threads are cleaned up immediately by the OS when they finish daemon_threads = True if __name__ == "__main__": ThreadingHTTPServer.allow_reuse_address = True # Bind to port 8080. Each incoming Agama connection gets its own isolated thread. with ThreadingHTTPServer(("0.0.0.0", 8080), Agama25Transformer) as httpd: print("[Enterprise Engine] Agama 25 Concurrent Deployment Proxy active on port 8080...") try: httpd.serve_forever() except KeyboardInterrupt: print("\nShutting down server gracefully.") =========================================== Start agama-proxyV2.py via nohup && disown ============================================ boris@server45fedora:~/Downloads$ nohup /usr/bin/python3 /usr/local/bin/agama-proxyV2.py >
~/Downloads/agama-proxy.log 2>&1 &
[1] 19197
boris@server45fedora:~/Downloads$ disown
boris@server45fedora:~/Downloads$ ps
PID TTY TIME CMD
2826 pts/1 00:00:00 bash
19197 pts/1 00:00:00 python3
19210 pts/1 00:00:00 ps
boris@server45fedora:~/Downloads$ tail -f agama-proxy.log
nohup: ignoring input
192.168.0.33 - - [19/Nov/2026 12:14:33] "GET /profile.json HTTP/1.1" 200 -
REFERENCES
(*) Assisted by Google AI
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