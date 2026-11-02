Install Tumbleweed via Agama Installer and automated detection of HDMI ports (bare metal)

for selection of desired OS . You are supposed to press CTRL+ALT+F3 without any other input into the first page of Agama Web UI
You would see in terminal IP-TARGET of target host and root password.
From another box ( in my case no IP:443 ) launch your browser to https://IP-TARGET.
This step will bring you to Agama WEB UI and prompt for root "password".
After entering WEB UI environment select OS (Tumbleweed for instance)
manage as usual until creating root account.
You should have SSH trusted pair already generated prior to configuring
root's credentials on target box. I've selected password and SSH public key.
Cut and paste SSH Public key into corresponding field on Agama Web UI.
Save and start installation which was initiated remotely from your workstation.
Agama follows standard transactional schema when preparing desired disk layout,
selection of DE, user's and root's credentials until you press "Install".
Upon reboot installed tumbleweed instance would properly detect HDMI port
and Monitor of target box. Booting up brought me to text console
with resolution 1920x1080. After logging into text mode terminal
I've just issued /usr/bin/startplasma-wayland and get into
KDE Plasma 6.8.2 environment. I believe that slow WD 596 GB HDD,
as the only one empty drive was just too slow to bring up Plasma itself.
In my case I was ready to log into target box via SSH and run:
$ echo 'hostonly="no"' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
If you want a small ramdisk but want to force legacy drivers to include anyway
$ echo 'add_drivers+=" nouveau amdgpu radeon i915 "'| \
sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo cat /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo dracut -f --regenerate-all
to rebuild initrd-7.3.0-1-default with required legacy drivers as after YaST installation.
But resolution of HDMI Monitor/port were already detected by Agama Installer
boris@localhost:~> df -Th
Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /
devtmpfs devtmpfs 16G 0 16G 0% /dev
tmpfs tmpfs 16G 0 16G 0% /dev/shm
efivarfs efivarfs 256K 94K 158K 38% /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
tmpfs tmpfs 6.3G 2.0M 6.3G 1% /run
none tmpfs 1.0M 0 1.0M 0% /run/credentials/systemd-journald.service
tmpfs tmpfs 16G 8.0K 16G 1% /tmp
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /.snapshots
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /srv
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /home
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /usr/local
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /var
/dev/sda3 btrfs 140G 7.1G 132G 6% /root
/dev/sda4 xfs 233G 4.5G 229G 2% /opt
/dev/sda2 ext4 1.8G 105M 1.6G 7% /boot
/dev/sda1 vfat 477M 100M 378M 21% /boot/efi
none tmpfs 1.0M 0 1.0M 0% /run/credentials/getty@tty1.service
tmpfs tmpfs 3.2G 72K 3.2G 1% /run/user/1000
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