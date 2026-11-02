Monday, November 2, 2026

Install Tumbleweed via Agama Installer and automated detection of HDMI ports (bare metal)

After booting via USB pen on target box,right after you see the first screen  
for selection of desired OS . You are supposed to press CTRL+ALT+F3 without any other input into the first page of Agama Web UI 
You would see in terminal  IP-TARGET of target host and root password.
From another box ( in my case no IP:443 ) launch your browser to https://IP-TARGET. 
This step will bring you to Agama WEB UI and prompt for root "password". 
After entering WEB UI environment select OS (Tumbleweed for instance)
manage  as usual until creating root account. 
You should have SSH trusted pair already generated prior to configuring
root's credentials on target box. I've selected password and SSH public key. 
Cut and paste SSH Public key into corresponding field on Agama Web UI. 
Save and start installation which was initiated remotely from your workstation.
Agama follows standard transactional schema when preparing desired disk layout, 
selection of DE, user's and root's credentials until you press "Install".
Upon reboot installed tumbleweed instance would properly detect HDMI port 
and Monitor of target box. Booting up brought me to text console 
with resolution 1920x1080. After logging into text mode terminal 
I've just issued /usr/bin/startplasma-wayland and get into 
KDE Plasma 6.8.2  environment. I believe that slow WD 596 GB HDD,
as the only one empty drive was just too slow to bring up Plasma itself.

In my case I was ready to log into target box via SSH and run:
$ echo 'hostonly="no"' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf

  If you want a small ramdisk but want to force legacy drivers to include anyway
  
$ echo 'add_drivers+=" nouveau amdgpu radeon i915 "'| \
sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo cat /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo dracut -f --regenerate-all

to rebuild initrd-7.3.0-1-default  with required legacy drivers as after YaST installation.
But resolution of HDMI Monitor/port were already detected by Agama Installer

 





























boris@localhost:~> df -Th
Filesystem     Type      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /
devtmpfs       devtmpfs   16G     0   16G   0% /dev
tmpfs          tmpfs      16G     0   16G   0% /dev/shm
efivarfs       efivarfs  256K   94K  158K  38% /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
tmpfs          tmpfs     6.3G  2.0M  6.3G   1% /run
none           tmpfs     1.0M     0  1.0M   0% /run/credentials/systemd-journald.service
tmpfs          tmpfs      16G  8.0K   16G   1% /tmp
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /.snapshots
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /srv
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /home
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /usr/local
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /var
/dev/sda3      btrfs     140G  7.1G  132G   6% /root
/dev/sda4      xfs       233G  4.5G  229G   2% /opt
/dev/sda2      ext4      1.8G  105M  1.6G   7% /boot
/dev/sda1      vfat      477M  100M  378M  21% /boot/efi
none           tmpfs     1.0M     0  1.0M   0% /run/credentials/getty@tty1.service
tmpfs          tmpfs     3.2G   72K  3.2G   1% /run/user/1000

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