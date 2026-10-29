Thursday, October 29, 2026

Tuning HDMI Monitors to work flawlessly with OpenSUSE Tumbleweed ( Assisted by Google AI )

   openSUSE defaults to hostonly="yes": openSUSE aggressively optimizes for ramdisk size and boot speed. When you run an openSUSE installer over SSH or text mode, YaST builds an initramfs tailored strictly to the hardware it detected as active during that specific install phase. Since you bypassed the graphical display pipeline during the text/SSH run, openSUSE's Dracut config frequently omits the full-featured open-source video drivers and associated firmware, fallback-loading a basic VESA framebuffer (which locks you at 800x600). 

 You can force openSUSE to match Fedora's robust driver behaviors by purging the restricted flags and forcing Dracut to build a comprehensive, unconstrained ramdisk. 

For instance 

$ cat /proc/cmdline
$ cat /proc/cmdline | grep nomodeset
$ sudo nano /etc/default/grub
$ which dracut

$ echo 'hostonly="no"' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf

If you want a small ramdisk but want to force legacy drivers to include anyway

$ echo 'add_drivers+=" nouveau amdgpu radeon i915 "' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo cat /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo dracut -f --regenerate-all

Reboot && Attach modern Monitor via HDMI port


boris@localhost:~> xrandr | grep '*'
WARNING: running xrandr against an Xwayland server. See the xrandr man page for details.
   1920x1080     59.96*+
oris@localhost:~> xdpyinfo | grep 'dimensions:'
  dimensions:    1920x1080 pixels (508x285 millimeters)

For KDE Plasma (Wayland)

boris@localhost:~> kscreen-doctor --outputs
Output: 1 HDMI-A-1 3009548e-124a-4193-b142-47da4d280632
       enabled
       connected
       priority 1
       HDMI
       replication source:0
       Modes:  1:1920x1080@60.00*  2:1920x1080@59.94  3:1920x1080@60.00!  4:1920x1080@59.94  5:1920x1080@50.00  6:1920x1080@50.00  7:1
280x1024@75.03  8:1280x1024@60.02  9:1280x960@60.00  10:1280x720@60.00  11:1280x720@59.94  12:1280x720@50.00  13:1024x768@75.03  14:102
4x768@70.07  15:1024x768@60.00  16:800x600@75.00  17:800x600@72.19  18:800x600@60.32  19:720x576@50.00  20:720x480@60.00  21:720x480@59
.94  22:640x480@75.00  23:640x480@72.81  24:640x480@60.00  25:640x480@59.94  
       Custom modes: None
       Geometry: 0,0 1920x1080
       Scale: 1
       Rotation: 1
       Overscan: 0
       Vrr: incapable
       RgbRange: unknown
       HDR: incapable
       Wide Color Gamut: incapable
       ICC profile: none
       Color profile source: sRGB
       Color power preference: prefer efficiency and performance
       Brightness control: supported, set to 100% and dimming to 100%
       Color resolution: unknown
       Allow EDR: unsupported
       Sharpness control: unsupported
       Automatic brightness: unsupported
       Auto Rotate Policy: incapable
       Adaptive backlight modulation: unsupported

























Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)