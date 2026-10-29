Tuning HDMI Monitors to work flawlessly with OpenSUSE Tumbleweed ( Assisted by Google AI )

openSUSE defaults to
hostonly="yes": openSUSE aggressively optimizes for ramdisk size and boot speed. When you run an openSUSE installer over SSH or text mode, YaST builds an initramfs tailored strictly to the hardware it detected as active during that specific install phase. Since you bypassed the graphical display pipeline during the text/SSH run, openSUSE's Dracut config frequently omits the full-featured open-source video drivers and associated firmware, fallback-loading a basic VESA framebuffer (which locks you at 800x600).
You can force openSUSE to match Fedora's robust driver behaviors by purging the restricted flags and forcing Dracut to build a comprehensive, unconstrained ramdisk.
For instance
$ cat /proc/cmdline
$ cat /proc/cmdline | grep nomodeset
$ sudo nano /etc/default/grub
$ which dracut
$ echo 'hostonly="no"' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
If you want a small ramdisk but want to force legacy drivers to include anyway
$ echo 'add_drivers+=" nouveau amdgpu radeon i915 "' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo cat /etc/dracut.conf.d/00-generic.conf
$ sudo dracut -f --regenerate-all
Reboot && Attach modern Monitor via HDMI port
boris@localhost:~> xrandr | grep '*'
WARNING: running xrandr against an Xwayland server. See the xrandr man page for details.
1920x1080 59.96*+
oris@localhost:~> xdpyinfo | grep 'dimensions:'
dimensions: 1920x1080 pixels (508x285 millimeters)
For KDE Plasma (Wayland)
boris@localhost:~> kscreen-doctor --outputs
Output: 1 HDMI-A-1 3009548e-124a-4193-b142-47da4d280632
enabled
connected
priority 1
HDMI
replication source:0
Modes: 1:1920x1080@60.00* 2:1920x1080@59.94 3:1920x1080@60.00! 4:1920x1080@59.94 5:1920x1080@50.00 6:1920x1080@50.00 7:1
280x1024@75.03 8:1280x1024@60.02 9:1280x960@60.00 10:1280x720@60.00 11:1280x720@59.94 12:1280x720@50.00 13:1024x768@75.03 14:102
4x768@70.07 15:1024x768@60.00 16:800x600@75.00 17:800x600@72.19 18:800x600@60.32 19:720x576@50.00 20:720x480@60.00 21:720x480@59
.94 22:640x480@75.00 23:640x480@72.81 24:640x480@60.00 25:640x480@59.94
Custom modes: None
Geometry: 0,0 1920x1080
Scale: 1
Rotation: 1
Overscan: 0
Vrr: incapable
RgbRange: unknown
HDR: incapable
Wide Color Gamut: incapable
ICC profile: none
Color profile source: sRGB
Color power preference: prefer efficiency and performance
Brightness control: supported, set to 100% and dimming to 100%
Color resolution: unknown
Allow EDR: unsupported
Sharpness control: unsupported
Automatic brightness: unsupported
Auto Rotate Policy: incapable
Adaptive backlight modulation: unsupported
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