Thursday, October 15, 2026

Debian forky OverlayFS BTRFS/XFS setup

Combining OverlayFS with a Btrfs layout on Debian Forky unlocks powerful advantages that Btrfs subvolumes and snapshots cannot achieve alone. While Btrfs handles structural versioning, snapshots, and data safety at the block/filesystem level, OverlayFS operates at the VFS layer to handle dynamic, temporary, or isolated runtime modifications. 

One more option provided is recovery main instance via booting into Overlay instance using Grub Submenu. By explicitly mounting the top-level Btrfs volume (subvolid=5) into a temporary directory like /mnt, you step outside the overlay's jurisdiction. This allows the kernel to recognize the true Btrfs layout and perform instant atomic subvolume swaps.
sudo mount -o subvolid=5   /dev/vda4   /mnt
sudo btrfs subvolume list   /mnt/@
sudo mv   /mnt/@   /mnt/@_broken
sudo btrfs subvolume   snapshot    /mnt/@snapshots/required-ID/snapshot      /mnt/@
sudo btrfs subvolume   delete   /mnt/@_broken 

Final instance btrfs/xfs  layout
boris@Debian1510:~$ hostnamectl
 Static hostname: Debian1510
       Icon name: computer-vm
         Chassis: vm 💽
      Machine ID: edf88060aa784d0f9b7f14b3c6d1a8c1
         Boot ID: e2264038aeb4455f99e854dab9d16b17
  Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux forky/sid
          Kernel: Linux 7.2.9+deb14-amd64
    Architecture: x86-64
 Hardware Vendor: QEMU
  Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_
Hardware Version: pc-q35-11.1
Firmware Version: edk2-20260812-9.fc45
   Firmware Date: Wed 2026-08-12
    Firmware Age: 2month 3d


boris@Debian1510:~$ findmnt -t btrfs
TARGET        SOURCE                 FSTYPE OPTIONS
/             /dev/vda4[/@]          btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=257,subvol=/@
├─/.snapshots /dev/vda4[/@snapshots] btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=258,subvol=/@snapshots
├─/home       /dev/vda4[/@home]      btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=259,subvol=/@home
├─/var/cache  /dev/vda4[/@cache]     btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=260,subvol=/@cache
└─/var/log    /dev/vda4[/@log]       btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=261,subvol=/@log
boris@Debian1510:~$ lsblk -f
NAME   FSTYPE FSVER LABEL UUID                                 FSAVAIL FSUSE% MOUNTPOINTS
sr0
vda
├─vda1 vfat   FAT32       D643-B66B                              68.2M    12% /boot/efi
├─vda2 ext4   1.0         c8860b5b-e657-4ff2-acdb-e2a08947a7b5    1.6G     3% /boot
├─vda3 xfs                41565303-cab9-4cb6-9f9c-5ec5d8acbc0e   42.9G     2% /opt
└─vda4 btrfs              75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107   42.8G    13% /var/log
                                                                              /var/cache
                                                                              /home
                                                                              /.snapshots
                                                                              /
 

###################################################
On clean Debian forky KVM Guest proceed as follows
###################################################
sudo apt install inotify-tools gawk git build-essential snapper -y

1.Switch @rootfs to @ ( standard names convention)

mkdir -p /mnt/btrfs_root
mount -o subvolid=5 /dev/vda4 /mnt/btrfs_root
mkdir -p /mnt/btrfs_root/btrfs_base
btrfs subvolume snapshot /mnt/btrfs_root/@rootfs  /mnt/btrfs_root/btrfs_base/@
mv /mnt/btrfs_root/btrfs_base/@  /mnt/btrfs_root/@
rmdir /mnt/btrfs_root/btrfs_base
umount /mnt/btrfs_root
mkdir -p /mnt/system-root
mount -o subvol=@ /dev/vda4 /mnt/system-root
mount /dev/vda2 /mnt/system-root/boot
mount /dev/vda1 /mnt/system-root/boot/efi
for i in /dev /dev/pts /proc /sys /run; do mount -B $i /mnt/system-root$i; done
##########
Next step
##########
chroot /mnt/system-root /bin/bash
grub-install --target=x86_64-efi --efi-directory=/boot/efi --bootloader-id=debian --recheck
grub-install --target=x86_64-efi --efi-directory=/boot/efi --removable
update-initramfs -u -k all
update-grub
exit
#########################
Upon exiting from chroot
#########################
for i in /run /sys /proc /dev/pts /dev; do umount /mnt/system-root$i; done
umount /mnt/system-root/boot/efi
umount /mnt/system-root/boot
sed -i 's/rootflags=subvol=@rootfs/rootflags=subvol=@/g' /boot/grub/grub.cfg


#############################################
Update /mnt/system-root/etc/fstab as follows
#############################################
Remove old entry and replace with
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 / btrfs   defaults,subvol=@,compress=zstd,noatime   0       1
:wq
########
systemctl daemon-reload
mount -a
##########
System reboot


#######################################################
Log into instance back and create subvolumes per standard schema
#######################################################
findmnt -t btrfs
update-grub
mkdir -p /mnt/btrfs_base
mount -o subvolid=5 /dev/vda4 /mnt/btrfs_base
btrfs subvolume create /mnt/btrfs_base/@snapshots
btrfs subvolume create /mnt/btrfs_base/@home
btrfs subvolume create /mnt/btrfs_base/@cache
btrfs subvolume create /mnt/btrfs_base/@log
###########
Next step
###########
snapper -c root create-config /
btrfs subvolume delete /.snapshots
mkdir /.snapshots
##########################
Backup user's home folder
##########################
tar -czf boris.tar.gz boris
cp boris.tar.gz  /tmp
btrfs subvolume list /


###############################
Update /etc/fstab as follows
###############################
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 /              btrfs   defaults,subvol=@,compress=zstd,noatime   0       1
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 /home          btrfs   defaults,subvol=@home,compress=zstd,noatime   0       1
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 /var/cache     btrfs   defaults,subvol=@cache,compress=zstd,noatime   0       1
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 /var/log       btrfs   defaults,subvol=@log,compress=zstd,noatime   0       1
UUID=75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107 /.snapshots    btrfs   subvol=@snapshots,compress=zstd,noatime   0       0
# /boot was on /dev/vda2 during installation
UUID=c8860b5b-e657-4ff2-acdb-e2a08947a7b5 /boot           ext4    defaults        0       2
# /boot/efi was on /dev/vda1 during installation
UUID=D643-B66B  /boot/efi       vfat    umask=0077      0       1
# /opt was on /dev/vda3 during installation
UUID=41565303-cab9-4cb6-9f9c-5ec5d8acbc0e /opt            xfs     defaults        0       0
/dev/sr0        /media/cdrom0   udf,iso9660 user,noauto     0       0
:wq
##########################
/etc/fstab verification
##########################
systemctl daemon-reload
mount -a


##########################
findmnt -t btrfs
cd /home
cp /tmp/*.tar.gz .
tar -xzf boris.tar.gz
#################
sudo chmod 750 /.snapshots
sudo umount /mnt/btrfs_base
sudo snapper -c root create --description "First baseline snapshot"


#################
System reboot
#################
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install inotify-tools gawk git build-essential -y
$ git clone https://github.com/Antynea/grub-btrfs.git
$ cd grub-btrfs
$ sudo make install


###########################################
Make sure grub-btrfsd.service is correct
###########################################
$ sudo systemctl edit --full grub-btrfsd.service
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
$ sudo systemctl enable --now grub-btrfsd.service
$ sudo update-grub
$ sudo reboot


############ Overlay Setup ############
We need to swap out Debian's default initramfs-tools and replace it with Dracut, which natively understands the Fedora-style live overlay parameters.
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install dracut dracut-core -y
########################################
Inject the working parameters exclusively into the Snapshot Configuration
$ sudo nano /etc/default/grub-btrfs/config
GRUB_BTRFS_SNAPSHOT_KERNEL_PARAMETERS="'rd.live.overlay.overlayfs=1 rw'"
########################################
Force Dracut to re-build your active kernel images with overlay modules enabled
########################################
$ echo 'add_dracutmodules+=" overlayfs "' | sudo tee /etc/dracut.conf.d/overlayfs.conf
$ sudo dracut -H --hostonly-mode=sloppy --add overlayfs --force
$ sudo /etc/grub.d/41_snapshots-btrfs
#######################################
Finalize and update your master GRUB boot menu layout
$ sudo update-grub
#######################################


Overlay instance layout
############################
boris@Debian1510:~$ hostnamectl
 Static hostname: Debian1510
       Icon name: computer-vm
         Chassis: vm 💽
      Machine ID: edf88060aa784d0f9b7f14b3c6d1a8c1
         Boot ID: 8874785955e746679ce2d24ae4e5a257
  Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux forky/sid
          Kernel: Linux 7.2.9+deb14-amd64
    Architecture: x86-64
 Hardware Vendor: QEMU
  Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_
Hardware Version: pc-q35-11.1
Firmware Version: edk2-20260812-9.fc45
   Firmware Date: Wed 2026-08-12
    Firmware Age: 2month 3d


boris@Debian1510:~$ findmnt -t btrfs
TARGET          SOURCE                       FSTYPE OPTIONS
/run/rootfsbase /dev/vda4[/@snapshots/14/snapshot]
                                             btrfs  ro,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=276,subvol=/@snapshots/14/sn
/.snapshots     /dev/vda4[/@snapshots]       btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=258,subvol=/@snapshots
/home           /dev/vda4[/@home]            btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=259,subvol=/@home
/var/cache      /dev/vda4[/@cache]           btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=260,subvol=/@cache
/var/log        /dev/vda4[/@log]             btrfs  rw,noatime,compress=zstd:3,discard=async,space_cache=v2,subvolid=261,subvol=/@log
boris@Debian1510:~$ mount|grep 'on / '
LiveOS_rootfs on / type overlay (rw,relatime,lowerdir=/run/rootfsbase,upperdir=/run/overlayfs,workdir=/run/ovlwork,uuid=on)

 
boris@Debian1510:~$ lsblk -f
NAME   FSTYPE FSVER LABEL UUID                                 FSAVAIL FSUSE% MOUNTPOINTS
sr0
vda
├─vda1 vfat   FAT32       D643-B66B                              68.2M    12% /boot/efi
├─vda2 ext4   1.0         c8860b5b-e657-4ff2-acdb-e2a08947a7b5    1.6G     3% /boot
├─vda3 xfs                41565303-cab9-4cb6-9f9c-5ec5d8acbc0e   42.9G     2% /opt
└─vda4 btrfs              75028dc8-40ef-4c97-8944-d8850c1ee107   42.8G    13% /var/log
                                                                              /var/cache
                                                                              /home
                                                                              /.snapshots
                                                                              /run/rootfsbase


 

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