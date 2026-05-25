Monday, May 25, 2026

Build "Debian GNU/Linux snapshots" grub submenu on forky with timeshift on btrfs root

In particular case several Google's AI Assistant proposals appeared to be questionable and were resolved in development phase. This post is immediate follow up for Setup Timeshift on Debian forky with btrfs root

 Setup below would work with following vda virtual disk layout

NAME                FSTYPE      FSVER    LABEL UUID                                   FSAVAIL FSUSE% MOUNTPOINTS
sr0                                                                                                   
vda                                                                                                   
├─vda1              vfat        FAT32          AD99-8BB9                                68.6M    12% /boot/efi
├─vda2              btrfs                      394a393c-14dd-40d3-801a-6f64bffacaf1               56.6G    10% /home  

|          /
└─vda3              LVM2_member LVM2 001       3jvYq2-x8VH-5LY6-QYVN-KLiW-KNEJ-K4CpxN                 
 └─debianVGS-vol01 xfs                        bc73e007-c2dc-47f8-ad9f-390d7da5974d     55.1G     3% /var

what exactly I mean it won't allow partition /boot with ext4 FS . Start configuration of  "Debian GNU/Linux snapshots" grub sub-menu  :-

$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install git make inotify-tools build-essential
$ git clone https://github.com/Antynea/grub-btrfs.git
cd grub-btrfs
# Install the script layout globally
$ sudo make install
 
$ sudo blkid /dev/vda2 => YOUR_COPIED_UUID_HERE

================================== 

UPDATE /etc/grub.d/41_snapshots-btrfs

==================================
$ sudo nano /etc/grub.d/41_snapshots-btrfs
# Root subvolume UUID
# root_uuid_subvolume="$(btrfs subvolume show / 2>/dev/null | \
#                        awk -F':' '/^\s*UUID/ {gsub(/^[ \t]+/, "", $2); print $2}')"
root_uuid_subvolume="YOUR_COPIED_UUID_HERE"
[ -z "$root_uuid_subvolume" ] && print_error "UUID of the root subvolume is not available"
 
==================
TUNING BLOCK
==================
$ sudo nano /etc/default/grub-btrfs/config
 
Add to the bottom
 
GRUB_BTRFS_SNAPSHOTS_DIRS=("/run/timeshift")
GRUB_BTRFS_SUBVOLUME_DATA_PATH="/"
 
$ sudo systemctl edit --full grub-btrfsd
[Unit]
Description=Regenerate grub-btrfs.cfg
 
[Service]
Type=simple
LogLevelMax=notice
# Set the possible paths for `grub-mkconfig`
Environment="PATH=/sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin"
# Load environment variables from the configuration
EnvironmentFile=/etc/default/grub-btrfs/config
# Start the daemon, usage of it is:
# grub-btrfsd [-h, --help] [-t, --timeshift-auto] [-l, --log-file LOG_FILE] SNAPSHOTS_DIRS
# SNAPSHOTS_DIRS         Snapshot directories to watch, without effect when --timeshift-auto
# Optional arguments:
# -t, --timeshift-auto  Automatically detect Timeshifts snapshot directory
# -o, --timeshift-old   Activate for timeshift versions <22.06
# -l, --log-file        Specify a logfile to write to
# -v, --verbose         Let the log of the daemon be more verbose
# -s, --syslog          Write to syslog
# ExecStart=/usr/bin/grub-btrfsd --syslog /.snapshots
 
# Directive must be update to support Timeshift
ExecStart=/usr/bin/grub-btrfsd --syslog --timeshift-auto
 
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
 
========================================
# Force systemd to recognize the freshly built paths
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
# Enable and start the tracker daemon
$ sudo systemctl enable --now grub-btrfsd
$ sudo systemctl status grub-btrfsd
========================================
 
As of now
boris@debianVDA2SRV:~$ sudo systemctl status grub-btrfsd
● grub-btrfsd.service - Regenerate grub-btrfs.cfg
     Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/grub-btrfsd.service; enabled; preset: enabled)
     Active: active (running) since Sun 2026-05-24 02:49:55 EDT; 6min ago
 Invocation: 8132805e3c424d3e856c889243caa91c
   Main PID: 870 (bash)
      Tasks: 3 (limit: 18558)
     Memory: 6.2M (peak: 8.3M)
        CPU: 20.783s
     CGroup: /system.slice/grub-btrfsd.service
             ├─ 870 bash /usr/bin/grub-btrfsd --syslog --timeshift-auto
             ├─ 884 bash /usr/bin/grub-btrfsd --syslog --timeshift-auto
             └─4917 sleep 1
 
May 24 02:56:42 debianVDA2SRV grub-btrfsd[4854]: Watching /run/timeshift for timeshift to start
May 24 02:56:43 debianVDA2SRV grub-btrfsd[4860]: Watching /run/timeshift for timeshift to start
 
 
$ sudo update-grub
 
==========================================
Keeping update-grub invoked automatically
==========================================
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/grub-btrfs-watcher.path
[Unit]
Description=Monitor Timeshift Snapshot Directory Changes
 
[Path]
PathChanged=/timeshift-btrfs-snapshots
Unit=grub-btrfs-watcher.service
 
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
=======================================
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/grub-btrfs-watcher.service
[Unit]
Description=Regenerate GRUB Menu on Snapshot Change
 
[Service]
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/update-grub
======================================
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl enable --now grub-btrfs-watcher.path

Why running both services together works ( commented by Google AI assistent)
The reason this setup operates correctly when both services are enabled simultaneously comes down to how they hand off tasks: Grub-btrfsd acts as the listener. It uses inotifywait to watch /run/timeshift and detect when a snapshot is created or deleted. 

Grub-btrfs-watcher.path acts as an administrative bridge.Because it runs as a native systemd tracking primitive, its presence helps elevate permissions when
grub-btrfsd triggers an update event, preventing the background execution from stalling out
over  hardcoded XFS /var settings. 




 




 
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