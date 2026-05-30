Google AI has finally decided to setup snapper on Debian forky with btrfs root

Virtual disk layout been selected for setup
NAME FSTYPE FSVER LABEL UUID FSAVAIL FSUSE% MOUNTPOINTS
sr0
vda
├─vda1 vfat FAT32 A381-BF73 68.6M 12% /boot/efi
├─vda2 btrfs 8b9cf5c4-b47b-4aba-8146-9494de4446cc 57.6G 9% /.snapshots
│ /
└─vda3 LVM2_member LVM2 001 Ln1ZDW-hEzd-8Ntq-qSh3-v40U-5eYm-krwzXD
├─debianVG-vol01 xfs 99456d7d-a85e-4f60-9d77-b7ac2511047d 45.1G 3% /var
└─debianVG-vol02 xfs 2c22b8ef-8b21-4304-9396-9c1f2a76493e 27.2G 2% /home
Stage 1
Log into your SSH session, run sudo -i, and execute this block to replicate our successful migration:
# 1. Mount the underlying hard drive partition core
mkdir -p /mnt/btrfs_base
mount -o subvolid=5 /dev/vda2 /mnt/btrfs_base
# 2. Clone the active OS into your production subvolume and build the snapshot container
btrfs subvolume snapshot / /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active
btrfs subvolume create /mnt/btrfs_base/@snapshots
# 3. Update the storage mapping tables inside the new subvolume clone
nano /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/etc/fstab
# <file system> <mount point> <type> <options> <dump> <pass>
# / was on /dev/vda2 during installation
# UUID=8b9cf5c4-b47b-4aba-8146-9494de4446cc / btrfs defaults,subvol=@rootfs 0 0
UUID=8b9cf5c4-b47b-4aba-8146-9494de4446cc / btrfs defaults,subvol=@root_active,compress=zstd,noatime 0 1
UUID=8b9cf5c4-b47b-4aba-8146-9494de4446cc /.snapshots btrfs subvol=@snapshots,compress=zstd,noatime 0 0
# /boot/efi was on /dev/vda1 during installation
UUID=A381-BF73 /boot/efi vfat umask=0077 0 1
/dev/mapper/debianVG-vol02 /home xfs defaults 0 0
/dev/mapper/debianVG-vol01 /var xfs defaults 0 0
/dev/sr0 /media/cdrom0 udf,iso9660 user,noauto 0 0
Stage 2
# 1. Update the main GRUB configuration tracking lines
sed -i 's/@rootfs/@root_active/g' /boot/grub/grub.cfg
# 2. Update the hidden EFI motherboard priority file so it launches the clone
nano /boot/efi/EFI/debian/grub.cfg
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root 0123755e-2d03-48e1-9159-5154860a307d
set prefix=($root)/@root_active/boot/grub
configfile $prefix/grub.cfg
# 3. Rebuild the system kernel modules inside the clone using a clean tool container
# mount --bind /dev /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/dev
# mount --bind /proc /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/proc
# mount --bind /sys /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/sys
# mount /dev/vda1 /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/boot/efi
# mount /dev/mapper/debianVG-vol01 /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active/var
# chroot /mnt/btrfs_base/@root_active /bin/bash -c "
update-initramfs -u -k all "
# 4. Clean up mounts and reboot into your new permanent system
$ sudo umount -R /mnt/btrfs_base
$ sudo reboot
Stage 3
# 1. Wipe out the old legacy installation footprint permanently
# mkdir -p /mnt/btrfs_base
# mount -o subvolid=5 /dev/vda2 /mnt/btrfs_base
# btrfs subvolume delete /mnt/btrfs_base/@rootfs
# umount /mnt/btrfs_base
# 2. Install Snapper, pull grub-btrfs from source, and run installation paths
# apt install snapper btrfs-progs git make build-essential inotify-tools gawk -y
# 1. Temporarily unmount the default layout path
$ git clone https://github.com/Antynea/grub-btrfs.git
$ cd grub-btrfs && sudo make install
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
$ sudo systemctl enable --now grub-btrfsd
# 3. Save your rescue script inside /var/local/sbin/snapper-rescue and symlink it
$ sudo chmod +x /var/local/sbin/snapper-rescue
$ sudo ln -s /var/local/sbin/snapper-rescue /usr/local/bin/snapper-rescue
# 4. Rebuild menu paths and lock in your first restore checkpoint
$ sudo update-grub
$ snapper -c root create --description "Baseline Production Setup"
Keeping update-grub invoked automatically to maintain "Debian GNU/Linux. grub sub-menu" when system or user issue $ sudo snapper -c root create --description ". . . . "
==========================================
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/grub-btrfs-watcher.path
[Unit]
Description=Monitor Timeshift Snapshot Directory Changes
[Path]
PathChanged=/.snapshots
Unit=grub-btrfs-watcher.service
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
=======================================
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/grub-btrfs-watcher.service
[Unit]
Description=Regenerate GRUB Menu on Snapshot Change
[Service]
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/update-grub
======================================
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl enable --now grub-btrfs-watcher.path
boris@192.168.0.70's password:
Linux debianVM0530 7.0.9+deb14-amd64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Debian 7.0.9-1 (2026-05-22) x86_64
The programs included with the Debian GNU/Linux system are free software;
the exact distribution terms for each program are described in the
individual files in /usr/share/doc/*/copyright.
Debian GNU/Linux comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY, to the extent
permitted by applicable law.
Last login: Sat May 30 07:59:24 2026 from 192.168.0.81
boris@debianVM0530:~$ sudo snapper -c root list
[sudo] password for boris:
# | Type | Pre # | Date | User | Cleanup | Description | Userdata
---+--------+-------+---------------------------------+------+----------+---------------------------+---------
0 | single | | | root | | current |
1 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 06:25:53 AM EDT | root | | Baseline Production Setup |
2 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 06:30:08 AM EDT | root | number | boot |
3- | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 06:34:23 AM EDT | root | | Verification step 01 |
4 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 06:35:50 AM EDT | root | number | boot |
5 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 06:40:58 AM EDT | root | number | boot |
6 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 07:00:13 AM EDT | root | timeline | timeline |
7 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 07:20:27 AM EDT | root | number | boot |
8 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 07:56:23 AM EDT | root | number | boot |
9 | single | | Sat 30 May 2026 08:00:08 AM EDT | root | timeline | timeline |
boris@debianVM0530:~$ sudo snapper-rescue 3
Actually, you are not forced to write script snapper-rescue on your own. Attach Debian Live ISO to virt-manager. Disable load instance from vda and and enable from ISO. You may perform a 3-step terminal override using any Debian Live ISO Instance loaded up
# 1. Mount your base Btrfs drive
$ sudo mount -o subvolid=5 /dev/vda2 /mnt
# 2. Delete the broken active layout
$ sudo btrfs subvolume delete /mnt/@root_active
# 3. Recreate it instantly from your chosen working snapshot (e.g.,Snapshot ID)
$ sudo btrfs subvolume snapshot /mnt/@snapshots/ID/snapshot /mnt/@root_active
When done switch loading device to vda as it was before recovery procedure. Rolling back btrfs "/" volume via Debian Live ISO was tested several times.
To get desired <ID> you are supposed to reboot via Debian Grub-sub-menu and issue $ sudo snapper -c root list and select <ID> which would serve you in Live instance environment to issue $ sudo btrfs subvolume snapshot /mnt/@snapshots/ID/snapshot /mnt/@root_active. Snapper and openssh-server should pre- installed onto Debian Live Instance
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