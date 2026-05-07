Speed-Optimized Python 3.14t on Debian Forky: A Clang-19 Build Guide (Assisted by Google AI)

Building multi-threaded Python 3.14+ from source on Debian Forky using Clang 19.1 enables high-performance, free-threaded execution (no GIL). Using clang-19 with optimized flags (-O3, -flto) and linking against libatomic1 (Debian/Ubuntu) ensures maximum performance and thread safety, crucial for taking advantage of modern multi-core architectures.
Build Configuration Highlights:
Compiler: Clang 19.1 (optimized for Debian Forky).
Interpreter Logic: Enabled "--with-tail-call-interp" for ~3-5% baseline improvement. Threading: --disable-gil for multi-core parallelism (3.14t). Optimization Pipeline: Full PGO + LTO cycle, which is essential for the tail-call interpreter to reach peak performance.
Now configure && build from source with clang-19 pre-installed
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$ tar -xf Python-3.14.4.tar.xz
$ cd Python-3.14.4
$ CC=clang-19 ./configure --enable-optimizations --with-lto --disable-gil --with-tail-call-interp
$ make -j10
$ sudo make altinstall
$ python3.14t -m venv .env
$ source .env/bin/activate
$ pip install aqtinstall
$ pip install --upgrade pip
$ pip install numpy matplotlib cxroots
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
from scipy.optimize import fsolve
from concurrent.futures import ThreadPoolExecutor
import csv
# 1. Function Definitions
def f_num(z):
# Multiple root at origin (z^9 factor + sinh term also zero at 0)
return z**16 + 7*z**11 + 6*z**9*np.sinh(np.pi*z)
def f_den(z):
# Multiple root at origin (z^2)
return z**12 + 3*z**5 + z**2
def f(z):
return f_num(z) / f_den(z)
# 2. Multiplicity and Root Hunting
def get_multiplicity(z0, is_numerator):
"""Calculates order of root at z0 via local winding integral."""
eps = 1e-5
theta = np.linspace(0, 2*np.pi, 1000)
z_circle = z0 + eps * np.exp(1j * theta)
vals = f_num(z_circle) if is_numerator else f_den(z_circle)
m = int(round(np.sum(np.diff(np.unwrap(np.angle(vals)))) / (2 * np.pi)))
return max(m, 1)
def find_root_worker(is_numerator, seed):
def func_to_solve(v):
z = complex(v[0], v[1])
val = f_num(z) if is_numerator else f_den(z)
return [val.real, val.imag]
sol, info, ier, msg = fsolve(func_to_solve, seed, full_output=True, xtol=1e-10)
return complex(sol[0], sol[1]) if ier == 1 else None
def get_unique_roots_parallel(is_numerator, n_attempts=500):
seeds = [np.random.uniform(-2.5, 2.5, 2) for _ in range(n_attempts)]
with ThreadPoolExecutor() as executor:
results = list(executor.map(lambda s: find_root_worker(is_numerator, s), seeds))
# Manual inclusion of origin to ensure it's not missed by solver
found_roots = [r for r in results if r is not None]
found_roots.append(0.0 + 0.0j)
unique_data = []
for r in found_roots:
if not any(np.isclose(r, u[0], atol=1e-4) for u in unique_data):
m = get_multiplicity(r, is_numerator)
unique_data.append((r, m))
unique_data.sort(key=lambda x: (round(x[0].real, 4), round(x[0].imag, 4)))
all_roots = [r for r, m in unique_data for _ in range(m)]
return all_roots, unique_data
# 3. Execution and Processing
R_contour = 2.0
zeros_all, zeros_unique = get_unique_roots_parallel(True)
poles_all, poles_unique = get_unique_roots_parallel(False)
# Numerical Winding Calculation
phi_vals = np.linspace(0, 2*np.pi, 300000)
def get_p(p): return np.angle(f(R_contour * np.exp(1j * p)))
with ThreadPoolExecutor() as executor:
phases = np.concatenate(list(executor.map(get_p, np.array_split(phi_vals, 8))))
winding_num = int(round((np.unwrap(phases)[-1] - np.unwrap(phases)[0]) / (2 * np.pi)))
# 4. Final Printing
print(f"{'TYPE':<8} | {'REAL':<10} | {'IMAG':<10} | {'MULTIPLICITY':<12} | {'MAGNITUDE'}")
print("-" * 65)
for r, m in zeros_unique:
print(f"{'ZERO':<8} | {r.real:10.5f} | {r.imag:10.5f} | {m:<12} | {np.abs(r):.4f}")
for p, m in poles_unique:
print(f"{'POLE':<8} | {p.real:10.5f} | {p.imag:10.5f} | {m:<12} | {np.abs(p):.4f}")
print(f"\n--- SUMMARY ---")
print(f"Total Z (with mult): {len(zeros_all)}")
print(f"Total P (with mult): {len(poles_all)}")
print(f"Winding (Z-P): {len(zeros_all)-len(poles_all)} | Integral: {winding_num}")
# 5. Phase Portrait Plotting
plt.figure(figsize=(11, 9))
res = 500
lim = 2.5
x, y = np.linspace(-lim, lim, res), np.linspace(-lim, lim, res)
X, Y = np.meshgrid(x, y)
# Domain coloring background
plt.pcolormesh(X, Y, np.angle(f(X + 1j*Y)), cmap='hsv', alpha=0.4, shading='gouraud')
# Overlay Roots - markers grow with multiplicity
for r, m in zeros_unique:
plt.scatter(r.real, r.imag, s=50*m, edgecolors='blue', facecolors='none', lw=1.5, label='Zeros' if r == zeros_unique[0][0] else "")
for p, m in poles_unique:
plt.scatter(p.real, p.imag, s=50*m, marker='*', color='black', label='Poles' if p == poles_unique[0][0] else "")
# Contour and Title
plt.plot(R_contour*np.cos(phi_vals), R_contour*np.sin(phi_vals), 'k--', label=f'Contour R={R_contour}')
plt.title(fr"$\Delta \arg f(z) = 2\pi(Z - P)$ | Winding = {winding_num}")
plt.axis('equal'); plt.grid(True, alpha=0.2); plt.legend(loc='upper right')
plt.show()
$ cat plotMulti3DSeaborn01.py
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
import seaborn as sns
from matplotlib.tri import Triangulation
from concurrent.futures import ProcessPoolExecutor
# --- Parallel Worker Functions ---
ax.set_title(title, fontsize=14, fontweight='bold', pad=20)
def calc_paraboloid():
X, Y = np.meshgrid(np.linspace(-5, 5, 100), np.linspace(-5, 5, 100))
Z = X**2 + Y**2
# Return (plot_type, data, palette, title)
return ('surface', (X, Y, Z), 'rocket', 'Paraboloid')
def calc_sine_tri():
X, Y = np.meshgrid(np.linspace(-5, 5, 50), np.linspace(-5, 5, 50))
Z = np.sin(np.sqrt(X**2 + Y**2))
triang = Triangulation(X.flatten(), Y.flatten())
return ('trisurf', (triang, Z.flatten()), 'viridis', 'Sine Triangulation')
def calc_mobius():
theta, w = np.meshgrid(np.linspace(0, 2*np.pi, 100), np.linspace(-0.5, 0.5, 10))
r = 1 + w * np.cos(theta / 2)
x, y, z = r * np.cos(theta), r * np.sin(theta), w * np.sin(theta / 2)
return ('surface', (x, y, z), 'mako', 'Möbius Strip')
if __name__ == "__main__":
# Apply Seaborn dashboard styling
sns.set_theme(style="white")
# 1. Execute calculations in parallel
with ProcessPoolExecutor() as executor:
futures = [
executor.submit(calc_paraboloid),
executor.submit(calc_sine_tri),
executor.submit(calc_mobius)
]
results = [f.result() for f in futures]
# 2. Main Thread Rendering: Combined Dashboard
fig = plt.figure(figsize=(18, 6))
for i, (plot_type, data, palette, title) in enumerate(results, 1):
ax = fig.add_subplot(1, 3, i, projection='3d')
# Pull the Seaborn color palette
cmap = sns.color_palette(palette, as_cmap=True)
if plot_type == 'surface':
ax.plot_surface(*data, cmap=cmap, edgecolor='none', alpha=0.9)
else:
ax.plot_trisurf(*data, cmap=cmap, edgecolor='none')
ax.xaxis.set_pane_color((1.0, 1.0, 1.0, 0.0))
plt.tight_layout()
plt.show()
$ cat complexThreaded09.py
import os
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
from cxroots import Circle
from concurrent.futures import ThreadPoolExecutor
# Silence Qt warnings
os.environ["QT_LOGGING_RULES"] = "*.debug=false;qt.qpa.fonts.warning=false"
def count_zeros_task(f, df, contour_points):
"""Calculates zeros via the Argument Principle."""
fz, dfz = f(contour_points), df(contour_points)
integrand = dfz / fz
dz = np.diff(contour_points, append=contour_points[0])
integral = np.sum(integrand * dz)
return int(np.round((integral / (2j * np.pi)).real))
def find_roots_task(contour, f, df):
"""Calculates specific root locations using cxroots."""
return contour.roots(f, df)
# 1. Setup Data
f = lambda z: 4*z**5 + 4*z**3 - 4*z + 9
df = lambda z: 20*z**4 + 12*z**2 - 4
t = np.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, 1000)
circle_pts = 4 * np.exp(1j * t)
C = Circle(0, 4)
print("Starting concurrent calculations...")
# 2. Parallel Execution
with ThreadPoolExecutor() as executor:
# Submit both tasks to run simultaneously
future_count = executor.submit(count_zeros_task, f, df, circle_pts)
future_roots = executor.submit(find_roots_task, C, f, df)
# Retrieve results (this waits for each to finish)
zero_count = future_count.result()
roots_result = future_roots.result()
# 3. Output and Visualization
print(f"\nVerification (Argument Principle): {zero_count} zeros found.")
print(f"Detailed Root Analysis:\n{roots_result}")
# Plotting must happen on the main thread
roots_result.show()
plt.show()
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