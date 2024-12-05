Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Manjaro-KDE-24.1.2-241104 KVM Guest

Straight forward run `sudo pacman -Syyu` on Manjaro KDE as of 11/04/2024 failed. Several commands shown bellow finally brought me to success. Having stable Manjaro release rolled forward to a final state we can just replace "downgrade" by "manjaro-downgrade" to reproduce same approach as in my previous post to Lxer.com . Current version of ML4W Dotfiles appears to be 2.9.7.1DEV.
$ sudo pacman-key --init
$ sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux manjaro
$ sudo pacman -Sy archlinux-keyring manjaro-keyring
$ sudo pacman -Scc
$ sudo pacman -Syyu
Now follow https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/348282/index.html
[boris@boris-mjrdevs ~]$ yay -S manjaro-downgrade
Sync Explicit (1): manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2
[sudo] password for boris:
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (1) manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2
Total Download Size: 0.05 MiB
Total Installed Size: 0.08 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2-any 46.5 KiB 115 KiB/s 00:00 [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking keys in keyring [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking package integrity [###############################] 100%
(1/1) loading package files [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking for file conflicts [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking available disk space [###############################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/1) installing manjaro-downgrade [###############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
[boris@boris-mjrdevs ~]$ sudo manjaro-downgrade aquamarine hyprland
:: Retrieving packages...
aquamarine-0.4.5-1-x86_64 341.8 KiB 295 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%
hyprland-0.45.0-1-x86_64 46.8 MiB 5.89 MiB/s 00:08 [###############################] 100%
loading packages...
warning: downgrading package aquamarine (0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1)
warning: downgrading package hyprland (0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1)
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (3) xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2 aquamarine-0.4.5-1 hyprland-0.45.0-1
Total Download Size: 0.03 MiB
Total Installed Size: 56.59 MiB
Net Upgrade Size: 0.06 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
. . . .
:: Processing package changes...
(1/3) downgrading aquamarine [###############################] 100%
(2/3) installing xorg-xinput [###############################] 100%
(3/3) downgrading hyprland [###############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/2) Reloading user manager configuration...
(2/2) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
add aquamarine to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y
add hyprland to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y
No comments:
Post a Comment