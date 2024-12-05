Thursday, December 5, 2024

Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Manjaro-KDE-24.1.2-241104 KVM Guest

 Straight forward run `sudo pacman -Syyu`  on Manjaro KDE as of 11/04/2024 failed. Several commands shown bellow finally brought me to success. Having stable Manjaro release rolled forward to a final state we can just replace "downgrade" by "manjaro-downgrade" to reproduce same approach as in my previous post to Lxer.com . Current version of ML4W Dotfiles appears to be 2.9.7.1DEV.

$ sudo pacman-key --init

$ sudo pacman-key --populate archlinux manjaro

$ sudo pacman -Sy archlinux-keyring manjaro-keyring

$ sudo pacman -Scc

$ sudo pacman -Syyu

Now follow  https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/348282/index.html

[boris@boris-mjrdevs ~]$ yay -S manjaro-downgrade

Sync Explicit (1): manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2

[sudo] password for boris:

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (1) manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2

Total Download Size:   0.05 MiB

Total Installed Size:  0.08 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

:: Retrieving packages...

 manjaro-downgrade-2.2-2-any   46.5 KiB   115 KiB/s 00:00 [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking keys in keyring                            [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking package integrity                          [###############################] 100%

(1/1) loading package files                               [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking for file conflicts                         [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking available disk space                       [###############################] 100%

:: Processing package changes...

(1/1) installing manjaro-downgrade                        [###############################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

[boris@boris-mjrdevs ~]$ sudo manjaro-downgrade aquamarine hyprland

:: Retrieving packages...

 aquamarine-0.4.5-1-x86_64    341.8 KiB   295 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%

 hyprland-0.45.0-1-x86_64      46.8 MiB  5.89 MiB/s 00:08 [###############################] 100%

loading packages...

warning: downgrading package aquamarine (0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1)

warning: downgrading package hyprland (0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1)

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (3) xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2  aquamarine-0.4.5-1  hyprland-0.45.0-1

Total Download Size:    0.03 MiB

Total Installed Size:  56.59 MiB

Net Upgrade Size:       0.06 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

. . . .

:: Processing package changes...

(1/3) downgrading aquamarine                              [###############################] 100%

(2/3) installing xorg-xinput                              [###############################] 100%

(3/3) downgrading hyprland                                [###############################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/2) Reloading user manager configuration...

(2/2) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

add aquamarine to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y

add hyprland to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y














































