Setup Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7.3 Dotfiles via Pamac GUI on CachyOS 241221 (bare metal)

This setup via Pamac GUI on CachyOS looks a bit different from the way proposed finally in https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/installation . Pamac GUI makes steps of installation a bit more clear and brings some more light on what is going on behind the scene .
$ pacman -S --needed git base-devel
$ cd yay
$ makepkg -si
$ cd
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/libpamac-aur.git
$ cd libpamac-aur
$ makepkg -si
$ cd ..
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/pamac-aur.git
$ cd pamac-aur
$ makepkg -si
Click icon "Add/Remove Software" , authorize via "Preferences" then add AUR Support and "Refresh databases". Afterwards install "ml4w-hyprland-git 2.9.7.3.rc0. . . ". Up on installation finished instance will prompt for reboot . Next step is supposed to run command $ ml4w-hyprland-setup. One more reboot will bring system to final shape
Log out and select "HYPRLAND" from dropdown menu in left down corner of updated SDDM login promt screen
