Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7.1.RC2 Dotfiles as second DE for Manjaro 24.2 Yonada KDE Testing KVM Guest

Start setup below via remote ssh login into Manjaro  Yonada Plasma 6.2.4 Testing KVM Guest just to have "copy and paste" handy. First roll forward Manjaro Stable to Manjaro Testing Branch

$ sudo pacman-mirrors --api --set-branch testing

$ sudo pacman-mirrors --fasttrack 10 && sudo pacman -Syu

 If you have a corrupted package database and want to force synchronization, you can use "sudo pacman -Syyu"

$ sudo pacman-mirrors --fasttrack 10 && sudo pacman -Syyu

and proceed  as follows

$ sudo reboot
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git
$ cd yay
$ makepkg -si
$ cd

Make sure yay has been built successfully

$ which yay
$ yay -S ml4w-hyprland-git

Now login into Manjaro Spice Console and run

$ ml4w-hyprland-setup

After vm's reboot you should be able login into Hyprland DE
