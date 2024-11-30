Saturday, November 30, 2024

Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Arch Plasma 6.2.4 KVM Guest

Start as advised in https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/installation on Arch Plasma 2.9.7 KVM Guest  $ bash <(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/main/setup-arch.sh) and after reboot be ready to fail login into Hyprland DE.

Attempt to downgrade aquamarine and hyprland per  https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/Installation-in-a-KVM-virtual-machine#troubleshooting-for-hyprland-0452  to fix a bug in Hyprland; i.e. suggestion to perform downgrade sequentially didn't work for me . Only  attempt to downgrade both packages at a time was successful.

Login remotely into Arch Plasma 2.9.7 KVM Guest via ssh. Proceed in ssh session

$ sudo vim /etc/pacman.conf

# GENERAL OPTIONS

[options]

IgnorePkg = hyprland

IgnorePkg = aquamarine

:wq

Now attempt to downgrade both packages at a time, rather then try to downgrade them sequentially  

$ yay -S downgrade

Both selections for aquamarine 0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1 and for hyprland 0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1 were done in the same TUI session and successfully initiated downgrade transaction. 

$ sudo downgrade aquamarine hyprland 

:: Retrieving packages...
aquamarine-0.4.5-1-x86_64    341.8 KiB   464 KiB/s 00:01 [##############################] 100%
hyprland-0.45.0-1-x86_64      46.8 MiB  1512 KiB/s 00:32 [##############################] 100%
loading packages...
warning: downgrading package aquamarine (0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1)
warning: downgrading package hyprland (0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1)
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (4) xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2  xorg-xrandr-1.5.3-1  aquamarine-0.4.5-1  hyprland-0.45.0-1

Total Download Size:    0.06 MiB
Total Installed Size:  56.66 MiB
Net Upgrade Size:       0.13 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
xorg-xrandr-1.5.3-1-x86_64    37.6 KiB   149 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2-x86_64    27.6 KiB  83.7 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
Total (2/2)                   65.2 KiB   157 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking keys in keyring                            [##############################] 100%
(3/4) checking package integrity                          [##############################] 100%
(3/4) loading package files                               [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking for file conflicts                         [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking available disk space                       [##############################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/4) downgrading aquamarine                              [##############################] 100%
(2/4) installing xorg-xrandr                              [##############################] 100%
(3/4) installing xorg-xinput                              [##############################] 100%
(4/4) downgrading hyprland                                [##############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/2) Reloading user manager configuration...
(2/2) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
add aquamarine to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y

$ yay -S ml4w-hyprland

Login into Arch Plasma VM and run

$ ml4w-hypland-setup 






















































Menu in left down corner now provide you a real choice of DE


















