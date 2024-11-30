Bring back to life Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7 Dotfiles as second DE for Arch Plasma 6.2.4 KVM Guest

Start as advised in https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/installation on Arch Plasma 2.9.7 KVM Guest $ bash <(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/main/setup-arch.sh) and after reboot be ready to fail login into Hyprland DE.
Attempt to downgrade aquamarine and hyprland per https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles/wiki/Installation-in-a-KVM-virtual-machine#troubleshooting-for-hyprland-0452 to fix a bug in Hyprland; i.e. suggestion to perform downgrade sequentially didn't work for me . Only attempt to downgrade both packages at a time was successful.
Login remotely into Arch Plasma 2.9.7 KVM Guest via ssh. Proceed in ssh session
$ sudo vim /etc/pacman.conf
# GENERAL OPTIONS
[options]
IgnorePkg = hyprland
IgnorePkg = aquamarine
:wq
Now attempt to downgrade both packages at a time, rather then try to downgrade them sequentially
$ yay -S downgrade
Both selections for aquamarine 0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1 and for hyprland 0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1 were done in the same TUI session and successfully initiated downgrade transaction.
$ sudo downgrade aquamarine hyprland
:: Retrieving packages...
aquamarine-0.4.5-1-x86_64 341.8 KiB 464 KiB/s 00:01 [##############################] 100%
hyprland-0.45.0-1-x86_64 46.8 MiB 1512 KiB/s 00:32 [##############################] 100%
loading packages...
warning: downgrading package aquamarine (0.5.0-1 => 0.4.5-1)
warning: downgrading package hyprland (0.45.2-3 => 0.45.0-1)
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (4) xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2 xorg-xrandr-1.5.3-1 aquamarine-0.4.5-1 hyprland-0.45.0-1
Total Download Size: 0.06 MiB
Total Installed Size: 56.66 MiB
Net Upgrade Size: 0.13 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
xorg-xrandr-1.5.3-1-x86_64 37.6 KiB 149 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
xorg-xinput-1.6.4-2-x86_64 27.6 KiB 83.7 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
Total (2/2) 65.2 KiB 157 KiB/s 00:00 [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking keys in keyring [##############################] 100%
(3/4) checking package integrity [##############################] 100%
(3/4) loading package files [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking for file conflicts [##############################] 100%
(4/4) checking available disk space [##############################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/4) downgrading aquamarine [##############################] 100%
(2/4) installing xorg-xrandr [##############################] 100%
(3/4) installing xorg-xinput [##############################] 100%
(4/4) downgrading hyprland [##############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/2) Reloading user manager configuration...
(2/2) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
add aquamarine to IgnorePkg? [y/N] y
$ yay -S ml4w-hyprland
Login into Arch Plasma VM and run
$ ml4w-hypland-setup
Menu in left down corner now provide you a real choice of DE
