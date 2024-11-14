Getting Spice console to work for Arch Plasma 6.2.3 Guest at ArchLinux Plasma 6.2.3 KVM Virtualiztion Host (bare metal)

Switch from from ICH9 to AC97 (sound) via Virt-Manager Guest features resolves the issue in meantime. Sound from youtube's video running inside VM starts to go via external speakers. Tested for F41 KDE Spin Guest at ArchLinux Plasma 6.2.3 KVM Virtualiztion Host as well. Also notice that Fedora 41 KVM Virtualization Server works with any deployed guest and Arch Linux Plasma in particular via Spice Console with default option ICH9 without any problems.
The most recent openSUSE-Krypton as KVM guest at ArchLinux Plasma 6.2.3 KVM Virtualiztion Host behaves exactly the same way as was described above - switching Virt-Manager setting sound ICH9 => AC97. Afterwards everything works fine .
