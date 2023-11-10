Friday, November 10, 2023

Install Win11 KVM on Manjaro Gnome 23.04

Please be advised, that in particular case extraction of rpms is supported  via CLI   $ bsdtar -xf *.rpm . The rest of deployment procedure keeps to be the same as on previous versions of Manjaro linux. So the commands which bring you to successful deployment of Windows 11 KVM Guest should be :

 ~/Downloads > bsdtar -xf  virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm

The most recent version of virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm has been downloaded and extracted via bsdtar , the last one appears to be installed on Manjaro Linux by default .

 ~/Downloads > sudo cp -r usr /      

 ~/Downloads > sudo pacman -S swtpm   

 ~/Downloads > hostnamectl                                                   ✔ 

 Static hostname: boris-manjaro

       Icon name: computer-desktop

         Chassis: desktop 🖥️

      Machine ID: 235d4418d2f24e8d9cf80d1967566422

         Boot ID: 34c09380dbf646f084dee4abb33b11e4

Operating System: Manjaro Linux                     

          Kernel: Linux 6.5.9-1-MANJARO

    Architecture: x86-64

 Hardware Vendor: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.

  Hardware Model: MS-7C37

Firmware Version: H.60

   Firmware Date: Wed 2019-11-06

    Firmware Age: 4y 4d 

~/Downloads$> ls -l virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm

-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 10 21:35 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm      

~/Downloads >  bsdtar -xf  virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm          

~/Downloads > ls  -l                                     ✔  10s  

total 5666096

drwxr-xr-x 3 boris boris         19 Nov 10 10:12 usr

~/Downloads > sudo cp -r usr /                                                        ~/Downloads > cd /usr/share/virtio-win*                                                               

/usr/share/virtio-win > ls -l                                                              
total 612816
drwxr-xr-x 1 root root        46 Nov 11 14:06 drivers
drwxr-xr-x 1 root root        68 Nov 11 14:06 guest-agent
drwxr-xr-x 1 root root       136 Nov 11 14:06 installer
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 627519488 Nov 11 14:06 virtio-win-0.1.240.iso
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root        22 Nov 11 14:06 virtio-win.iso -> virtio-win-0.1.240.iso

 /usr/share/virtio-win > sudo pacman -S swtpm                                  ✘  7s  

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (2) libtpms-0.9.6-1  swtpm-0.8.1-1

Total Download Size:   0.57 MiB

Total Installed Size:  1.48 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

:: Retrieving packages...

 libtpms-0.9.6-1-x86_64        419.2 KiB   446 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%

 swtpm-0.8.1-1-x86_64          163.1 KiB   570 KiB/s 00:00 [###############################] 100%

 Total (2/2)                   582.4 KiB   401 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%

(2/2) checking keys in keyring                             [###############################] 100%

(2/2) checking package integrity                           [###############################] 100%

(2/2) loading package files                                [###############################] 100%

(2/2) checking for file conflicts                          [###############################] 100%

(2/2) checking available disk space                        [###############################] 100%

:: Processing package changes...

(1/2) installing libtpms                                   [###############################] 100%

(2/2) installing swtpm                                     [###############################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/3) Creating system user accounts...

(2/3) Creating temporary files...

(3/3) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

/usr/share/virtio-win > sudo pacman -S edk2-ovmf                               ✔  8s  

warning: edk2-ovmf-202308-3 is up to date -- reinstalling

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (1) edk2-ovmf-202308-3

Total Installed Size:  51.52 MiB

Net Upgrade Size:       0.00 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

(1/1) checking keys in keyring                             [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking package integrity                           [###############################] 100%

(1/1) loading package files                                [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking for file conflicts                          [###############################] 100%

(1/1) checking available disk space                        [###############################] 100%

:: Running pre-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...

==> skipping timeshift-autosnap due skipRsyncAutosnap in /etc/timeshift-autosnap.conf set to TRUE.

:: Processing package changes...

(1/1) reinstalling edk2-ovmf                               [###############################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...








































































































































































Anyway on remote Fedora 39 box just run with no issues

boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ uname -a
Linux fedora 6.6.1-300.fc39.x86_64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Fri Nov 10 20:08:54 UTC 2023 x86_64 GNU/Linux
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ rpm2cpio virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm | cpio -idum
2448567 blocks
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ ll
total 252216
drwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris        10 Nov 11 19:25 usr
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 11 19:24 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$  tar -zcvf usr.tar.gz usr
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ scp usr.tar.gz 192.168.0.27:/home/boris/target
boris@192.168.0.27's password: 
usr.tar.gz                                                     100%  385MB 480.2MB/s   00:00  
Where 192.168.0.27 - IP of remote Manjaro Instance running sshd daemon
