Install Win11 KVM on Manjaro Gnome 23.04

Please be advised, that in particular case extraction of rpms is supported via CLI $ bsdtar -xf *.rpm . The rest of deployment procedure keeps to be the same as on previous versions of Manjaro linux. So the commands which bring you to successful deployment of Windows 11 KVM Guest should be :
~/Downloads > bsdtar -xf virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
The most recent version of virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm has been downloaded and extracted via bsdtar , the last one appears to be installed on Manjaro Linux by default .
~/Downloads > sudo cp -r usr /
~/Downloads > sudo pacman -S swtpm
~/Downloads > hostnamectl ✔
Static hostname: boris-manjaro
Icon name: computer-desktop
Chassis: desktop 🖥️
Machine ID: 235d4418d2f24e8d9cf80d1967566422
Boot ID: 34c09380dbf646f084dee4abb33b11e4
Operating System: Manjaro Linux
Kernel: Linux 6.5.9-1-MANJARO
Architecture: x86-64
Hardware Vendor: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.
Hardware Model: MS-7C37
Firmware Version: H.60
Firmware Date: Wed 2019-11-06
Firmware Age: 4y 4d
~/Downloads$> ls -l virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 10 21:35 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
~/Downloads > ls -l ✔ 10s
total 5666096
drwxr-xr-x 3 boris boris 19 Nov 10 10:12 usr
~/Downloads > sudo cp -r usr / ~/Downloads > cd /usr/share/virtio-win*
/usr/share/virtio-win > sudo pacman -S swtpm ✘ 7s
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (2) libtpms-0.9.6-1 swtpm-0.8.1-1
Total Download Size: 0.57 MiB
Total Installed Size: 1.48 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
libtpms-0.9.6-1-x86_64 419.2 KiB 446 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%
swtpm-0.8.1-1-x86_64 163.1 KiB 570 KiB/s 00:00 [###############################] 100%
Total (2/2) 582.4 KiB 401 KiB/s 00:01 [###############################] 100%
(2/2) checking keys in keyring [###############################] 100%
(2/2) checking package integrity [###############################] 100%
(2/2) loading package files [###############################] 100%
(2/2) checking for file conflicts [###############################] 100%
(2/2) checking available disk space [###############################] 100%
:: Processing package changes...
(1/2) installing libtpms [###############################] 100%
(2/2) installing swtpm [###############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/3) Creating system user accounts...
(2/3) Creating temporary files...
(3/3) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
/usr/share/virtio-win > sudo pacman -S edk2-ovmf ✔ 8s
warning: edk2-ovmf-202308-3 is up to date -- reinstalling
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (1) edk2-ovmf-202308-3
Total Installed Size: 51.52 MiB
Net Upgrade Size: 0.00 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
(1/1) checking keys in keyring [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking package integrity [###############################] 100%
(1/1) loading package files [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking for file conflicts [###############################] 100%
(1/1) checking available disk space [###############################] 100%
:: Running pre-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...
==> skipping timeshift-autosnap due skipRsyncAutosnap in /etc/timeshift-autosnap.conf set to TRUE.
:: Processing package changes...
(1/1) reinstalling edk2-ovmf [###############################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
