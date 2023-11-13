Monday, November 13, 2023

FreeBSD tar (also BSD tar) on Fedora 39 WKS

Setting up FreeBSD tar (also BSD tar)  on Fedora 39 WKS, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian BookWorm 

FreeBSD tar (also BSD tar) has become the default tar on most Berkeley Software Distribution-based operating systems including Mac OS X. The core functionality is available as libarchive for inclusion in other applications. This implementation automatically detects the format of the file and can extract from tar, pax, cpio, zip, rar, ar, xar, rpm and ISO 9660 cdrom images. It also comes with a functionally equivalent cpio command-line interface.

Bsdtar is availabe along with it's extended  functionality on recently released Fedora 39 and most probably on the previous Fedora releases

boris@fedora:~$ uname -a
Linux fedora 6.6.1-300.fc39.x86_64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Fri Nov 10 20:08:54 UTC 2023 x86_64 GNU/Linux
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO2$ sudo dnf install bsdtar
[sudo] password for boris: 
Last metadata expiration check: 1:40:05 ago on Mon 13 Nov 2023 12:36:56 PM MSK.
Dependencies resolved.
================================================
 Package            Architecture       Version                   Repository          Size
================================================
Installing:
 bsdtar             x86_64             3.7.1-1.fc39              fedora              65 k

Transaction Summary
================================================
Install  1 Package
Total download size: 65 k
Installed size: 134 k
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Downloading Packages:
bsdtar-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm                            457 kB/s |  65 kB     00:00    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                      86 kB/s |  65 kB     00:00     
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
  Preparing        :                                                                  1/1 
  Installing       : bsdtar-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                       1/1 
  Running scriptlet: bsdtar-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                       1/1 
  Verifying        : bsdtar-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                       1/1 
Installed:
  bsdtar-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                                              
Complete!
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ bsdtar -xf virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ ll
total 252216
drwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris        10 Nov 13 14:17 usr
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 11 19:24 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO$ cd usr/share/virt*
boris@fedora:~/SENDTO/usr/share/virtio-win$ ll
total 612816
drwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris        46 Nov 13 14:17 drivers
drwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris        68 Nov 13 14:17 guest-agent
drwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris       136 Nov 13 14:17 installer
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 627519488 Sep 19 09:18 virtio-win-0.1.240.iso
lrwxrwxrwx. 1 boris boris        22 Sep 19 09:18 virtio-win.iso -> virtio-win-0.1.240.iso





















boris@fedora:~$ sudo dnf install bsdcpio
[sudo] password for boris: 
Last metadata expiration check: 0:10:06 ago on Tue 14 Nov 2023 06:01:35 
Dependencies resolved.
=============================================
 Package             Architecture       Version            Repository          Size
=============================================
Installing:
bsdcpio             x86_64             3.7.1-1.fc39        fedora      47 k
Transaction Summary
=============================================
Install  1 Package

Total download size: 47 k
Installed size: 98 k
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Downloading Packages:
bsdcpio-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm               290 kB/s |  47 kB     00:00    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                          23 kB/s |  47 kB     00:02     
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
  Preparing        :                                                                  1/1 
  Installing       : bsdcpio-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                      1/1 
  Running scriptlet: bsdcpio-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                      1/1 
  Verifying        : bsdcpio-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                      1/1 
Installed:
  bsdcpio-3.7.1-1.fc39.x86_64                                                             
Complete!

===========================================
Install bsdtar on Ubuntu 22.04.3 && Debian BookWorm
===========================================
Here bsdtar is supposed to be installed via package libarchive-tools. Libarchive provides command-line utilities called bsdtar and bsdcpio. These are complete re-implementation based on libarchive. These are the default system tar and cpio on FreeBSD, NetBSD, macOS and Windows.There is also bsdcat, designed to decompress a file to the 
standard output like zcat.

boris@boris-ubuntu:~/Downloads/usr/share/virtio-win$ hostnamectl
 Static hostname: boris-ubuntu
       Icon name: computer-vm
         Chassis: vm
      Machine ID: 9e9d585b54484b63a758d1b0098cfebd
         Boot ID: 7fb70e669aad4d5398574c029585d5e6
  Virtualization: kvm
Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS              
          Kernel: Linux 6.2.0-36-generic
    Architecture: x86-64
 Hardware Vendor: QEMU
  Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009
 
boris@boris-ubuntu:~$ sudo apt -y install libarchive-tools
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree... Done
Reading state information... Done
The following NEW packages will be installed:
  libarchive-tools
0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 3 not upgraded.
Need to get 61,1 kB of archives.
After this operation, 209 kB of additional disk space will be used.
. . . . . . . . . . . .
Preparing to unpack .../libarchive-tools_3.6.0-1ubuntu1_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking libarchive-tools (3.6.0-1ubuntu1) ...
Setting up libarchive-tools (3.6.0-1ubuntu1) ...
Processing triggers for man-db (2.10.2-1) …
 
boris@boris-ubuntu:~$ which bsdtar
/usr/bin/bsdtar
 
boris@boris-ubuntu:~/Downloads$ ll
total 252228
drwxr-xr-x  2 boris boris      4096  nov  13 16:35 ./
drwxr-x--- 16 boris boris      4096  nov  13 16:28 ../
-rw-r--r--  1 boris boris 258267861 nov 13 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@boris-ubuntu:~/Downloads$ bsdtar -xf virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
 
boris@boris-ubuntu:~/Downloads$ ll
total 252232
drwxr-xr-x  3 boris boris      4096 nov 13 16:36 ./
drwxr-x--- 16 boris boris      4096 novf 13 16:28 ../
drwxrwxr-x  3 boris boris      4096 nov 13 16:36 usr/
-rw-r--r--  1 boris boris 258267861 nov 13 16:35 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
 
boris@boris-ubuntu:~/Downloads/usr/share/virtio-win$ ll
total 612836
drwxr-xr-x 5 boris boris      4096  sep 19 09:18 ./
drwxrwxr-x 4 boris boris      4096 nov 13 16:36 ../
drwxrwxr-x 6 boris boris      4096 nov 13 16:36 drivers/
drwxrwxr-x 2 boris boris      4096 nov 13 16:36 guest-agent/
drwxrwxr-x 2 boris boris      4096 nov  16:36 installer/
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 627519488 sep 19 09:18 virtio-win-0.1.240.iso
lrwxrwxrwx 1 boris boris        22   sep  19 09:18 virtio-win.iso -> virtio-win-0.1.240.iso

Debian 12.1

boris@boris-ms7c37:~$ sudo apt install libarchive-tools
[sudo] password for boris:  
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree... Done
Reading state information... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
 libbotan-2-19 librnp0
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following NEW packages will be installed:
 libarchive-tools
0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 73.6 kB of archives.
After this operation, 203 kB of additional disk space will be used.
Get:1 http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm/main amd64 libarchive-tools amd64 3.6.2-1 [73.6 kB]
Fetched 73.6 kB in 0s (301 kB/s)       
Selecting previously unselected package libarchive-tools.
(Reading database ... 203703 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack .../libarchive-tools_3.6.2-1_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking libarchive-tools (3.6.2-1) ...
Setting up libarchive-tools (3.6.2-1) ...
Processing triggers for man-db (2.11.2-2) ...
boris@boris-ms7c37:~$ which bsdtar
/usr/bin/bsdtar
boris@boris-ms7c37:~$ cd Downloads
boris@boris-ms7c37:~/Downloads$ ls -l
total 252216
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 13 22:01 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@boris-ms7c37:~/Downloads$ bsdtar -xf virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm
boris@boris-ms7c37:~/Downloads$ ls -l
total 252220
drwxr-xr-x 3 boris boris      4096 Nov 13 22:02 usr
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 258267861 Nov 13 22:01 virtio-win-0.1.240-1.noarch.rpm

