Sunday, November 26, 2023

Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Server 22.04.3

Following below is an attempt to reproduce Fedora's style of installation Deepin Desktop on Server's instance. Due to known issues with DDE on F39's server, this procedure has been done on Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS) Server .

Just for instance setup Ubuntu Server with btrfs root partion anf xfs home partion .  

boris@ubuntusrv:~$ df -Th

Filesystem                        Type   Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on

tmpfs                             tmpfs  1.2G  3.0M  1.2G   1% /run

/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu_lv1 btrfs   51G  7.6G   40G  16% /

tmpfs                             tmpfs  5.7G     0  5.7G   0% /dev/shm

tmpfs                             tmpfs  5.0M  4.0K  5.0M   1% /run/lock

/dev/vda2                         ext4   2.0G  136M  1.7G   8% /boot

/dev/vda1                         vfat   1.1G  6.1M  1.1G   1% /boot/efi

/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu_lv2 xfs     12G  174M   12G   2% /home

tmpfs                             tmpfs  1.2G   40K  1.2G   1% /run/user/1000

tmpfs                             tmpfs  5.7G     0  5.7G   0% /run/qemu

The next step supposed to be 

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntudde-dev/stable
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install ubuntudde-dde
$ sudo systemctl  set-default graphical.target
$ sudo reboot
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install deepin-terminal
$ sudo apt install firefox

Configure Linux bridge br0

boris@ubuntusrv:~$ cat  /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
network:
 ethernets:
   enp1s0:
     dhcp4: false
     dhcp6: false
 # add configuration for bridge interface
 bridges:
   br0:
     interfaces: [enp1s0]
     dhcp4: false
     addresses: [192.168.0.73/24]
     macaddress: 52:54:00:da:0b:72
     routes:
       - to: default
         via: 192.168.0.1
         metric: 100
     nameservers:
       addresses: [8.8.8.8]
     parameters:
       stp: false
     dhcp6: false
 version: 2

boris@ubuntusrv:~$ sudo netplan apply

Official hint - to stabilize DDE in VENV is to hit Numlock.
Works for me (32 GB on Virtualization host F39 WKS, 12 GB Ubuntu 22.04.3 Sever KVM Guest )
A virtual test on a Ryzen 7 3700(X), 32 GB RAM, WD-500 NVMe for Ubuntu Server 22.04.3 KVM Guest 16 GB RAM (8 vcpus) with a single DM - DDE performed very well. In my opinion, the presence of Gnome on Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 is not something critical for the stability of DDE. But on machines with weaker processors and limited memory, you'll likely get disappointing results.










