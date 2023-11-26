Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Server 22.04.3

Following below is an attempt to reproduce Fedora's style of installation Deepin Desktop on Server's instance. Due to known issues with DDE on F39's server, this procedure has been done on Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS) Server .
Just for instance setup Ubuntu Server with btrfs root partion anf xfs home partion .
boris@ubuntusrv:~$ df -Th
Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
tmpfs tmpfs 1.2G 3.0M 1.2G 1% /run
/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu_lv1 btrfs 51G 7.6G 40G 16% /
tmpfs tmpfs 5.7G 0 5.7G 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs tmpfs 5.0M 4.0K 5.0M 1% /run/lock
/dev/vda2 ext4 2.0G 136M 1.7G 8% /boot
/dev/vda1 vfat 1.1G 6.1M 1.1G 1% /boot/efi
/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu_lv2 xfs 12G 174M 12G 2% /home
tmpfs tmpfs 1.2G 40K 1.2G 1% /run/user/1000
tmpfs tmpfs 5.7G 0 5.7G 0% /run/qemu
The next step supposed to be
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntudde-dev/stable
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install ubuntudde-dde
$ sudo systemctl set-default graphical.target
$ sudo reboot
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install deepin-terminal
$ sudo apt install firefox
Configure Linux bridge br0
boris@ubuntusrv:~$ cat /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
network:
ethernets:
enp1s0:
dhcp4: false
dhcp6: false
# add configuration for bridge interface
bridges:
br0:
interfaces: [enp1s0]
dhcp4: false
addresses: [192.168.0.73/24]
macaddress: 52:54:00:da:0b:72
routes:
- to: default
via: 192.168.0.1
metric: 100
nameservers:
addresses: [8.8.8.8]
parameters:
stp: false
dhcp6: false
version: 2
boris@ubuntusrv:~$ sudo netplan apply
Official hint - to stabilize DDE in VENV is to hit Numlock.
Works for me (32 GB on Virtualization host F39 WKS, 12 GB Ubuntu 22.04.3 Sever KVM Guest )
A virtual test on a Ryzen 7 3700(X), 32 GB RAM, WD-500 NVMe for Ubuntu Server 22.04.3 KVM Guest 16 GB RAM (8 vcpus) with a single DM - DDE performed very well. In my opinion, the presence of Gnome on Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 is not something critical for the stability of DDE. But on machines with weaker processors and limited memory, you'll likely get disappointing results.
