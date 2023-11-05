Install Win11 as KVM on openSUSE Tumbleweed

We start as usual ( no convertion is required on openSUSE )
$ sudo rpm -iv virtio-win-0.1.229-1.noarch.rpm
Second step looks a bit strange. I would expect this dependencies to be resolved automatically upon install of package swtpm
boris@localhost:~> sudo zypper install swtpm*
[sudo] password for root:
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
'swtpm' providing 'swtpm*' is already installed.
No update candidate for 'swtpm-0.8.1-2.1.x86_64'. The highest available version is already installed.
Resolving package dependencies...
The following 6 recommended packages were automatically selected: container-selinux policycoreutils-python-utils python3-policycoreutils selinux-autorelabel
selinux-tools setools-console
The following 35 NEW packages are going to be installed:
checkpolicy container-selinux glib2-devel glibc-devel libblkid-devel libffi-devel
libmount-devel libopenssl-3-devel libopenssl-devel libpcre2-posix3 libseccomp-devel
libselinux-devel libsepol-devel libstdc++6-devel-gcc13 libstdc++-devel libtpms-devel
libxcrypt-devel linux-glibc-devel mozilla-nspr-devel pcre2-devel policycoreutils
policycoreutils-python-utils python311-selinux python311-semanage python311-setools
python3-audit python3-policycoreutils selinux-autorelabel selinux-policy
selinux-policy-targeted selinux-tools setools-console swtpm-devel swtpm-selinux zlib-devel
35 new packages to install.
Overall download size: 26.8 MiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, additional 103.8 MiB
will be used.
Continue? [y/n/v/...? shows all options] (y): y
Otherwise upon first guest reboot getting << no swtpm socket show up && installation failed>>. Packet swtmp was previuosly installed.
