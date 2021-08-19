Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Debian Bullseye (11)

The presence of Web Cockpit Console is a nice way to manage KVM guest's deployment via clicking the button "Remote Virt-viewer" built into Cockpit Web Console. Bridge attached to external network interface was also created pretty smoothly utilizing network management section inside Web Console. However, it doesn't look to me as a reason to deprecate virt-manager . Virt-manager still provides a way to edit guest definitions which can be very handy and sometimes seems to be more flexible versus Cockpit Web console in my very personal opinion.
Install KVM$ sudo apt install qemu-kvm libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
virtinst libvirt-daemon-system -y
$ sudo apt install libguestfs-tools libosinfo-bin \
qemu-system virt-manager -y
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net
$ lsmod | grep vhost
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
$ sudo usermod -a -G libvirt $(whoami)
$ sudo reboot
Install Web Cockpit Console
$ sudo apt install install cockpit cockpit-machines
$ sudo apt install cockpit cockpit-machines
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket
Tuning firewall
$ sudo apt install firewalld
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
