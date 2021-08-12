Setting up KDE Plasma on Rocky Linux 8.4 KVM/VBOX 6.1.26 Guest on Server F34

Following below is a brief set of instructions setting up KDE Plasma on RockyLinux along with Gnome Desktop Manager which is actually needed to support graphical login, otherwise system might be started via text login followed by "startx".
The core idea is to install and activate just GDM to make graphical login enabled on Rocky Linux 8.4
Perform guest deployment via Rocky-8.4-x86_64-minimal.iso
$ sudo dnf update -y
$ sudo reboot
$ sudo dnf install epel-release
$ sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled powertools
$ sudo dnf --enablerepo=epel,powertools group -y install \
"KDE Plasma Workspaces" "base-x"
$ sudo dnf install gdm
$ sudo systemctl start gdm
$ sudo systemctl enable gdm
$ sudo systemctl set-default graphical.target
$ sudo reboot
