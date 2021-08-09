Monday, August 9, 2021

Install SQLITEBROWSER on RockyLinux 8.4

Following below is a brief set of instructions to install sqlitebrowser on RockyLinux 8.4 , which installs sqlite-devel before the building the most recent Python release via source tarball

$  sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" -y

$ sudo dnf install openssl-devel libffi-devel bzip2-devel -y

$ sudo dnf install sqlite-devel

$ wget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.9.6/Python-3.9.6.tgz

$ tar -xvf Python-3.9.6.tgz

$ cd ./Python-3.9.6

$ ./configure —enable-optimizations

$ sudo make altinstall

Prepare to build sqlitebrowser which wouldn't

have any issues with Qt vs the one provided via snap

$ sudo dnf install qt5-* 

$ git clone https://github.com/sqlitebrowser/sqlitebrowser

$ cd sqlitebrowser

$ cmake -Wno-dev .

$ make

$ sudo make install





































