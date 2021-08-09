Following below is a brief set of instructions to install sqlitebrowser on RockyLinux 8.4 , which installs sqlite-devel before the building the most recent Python release via source tarball
$ sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" -y
$ sudo dnf install openssl-devel libffi-devel bzip2-devel -y
$ sudo dnf install sqlite-devel
$ wget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.9.6/Python-3.9.6.tgz
$ tar -xvf Python-3.9.6.tgz
$ cd ./Python-3.9.6
$ ./configure —enable-optimizations
$ sudo make altinstall
Prepare to build sqlitebrowser which wouldn't
have any issues with Qt vs the one provided via snap
$ sudo dnf install qt5-*
$ git clone https://github.com/sqlitebrowser/sqlitebrowser
$ cd sqlitebrowser
$ cmake -Wno-dev .
$ make
$ sudo make install
