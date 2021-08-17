Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Ubuntu DDE 21.04

First notice that we intend set up Ubuntu DDE on Ryzen 7 3700 box with board MSI X570 A-PRO in UEFI mode with "kvm" enabled. Enable SVM in the BIOS Setup due to it is disabled by default. This step might be the hardest to complete in the whole installation procedure. It requires scrolling down the screen to an area which is not visible on the original screen view. To make things clear I have to notice that the cheap board MSI B450M causes the same issues. ASUS boards for Ryzen CPU Line have a really nice and understandable interface but are significantly more expensive. However, I cannot complain reliability of MSI hardware.
Right after bootup make sure"dmesg" report is OK
Start to install via Calamares installer Ubuntu DDE instance on Ryzen 7 3700 UEFI Box
Now proceed with KVM installation
$ sudo apt install -y qemu qemu-kvm libvirt-daemon \
libvirt-clients bridge-utils virt-manager
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
