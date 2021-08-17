Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Ubuntu DDE 21.04

First notice that we intend set up Ubuntu DDE on Ryzen 7 3700  box with board MSI X570 A-PRO in UEFI mode with "kvm" enabled. Enable SVM in the BIOS Setup due to it is disabled by default. This step might be the hardest to complete in the whole installation procedure. It requires scrolling down the screen to an area which is not visible on the original screen view. To make things clear I have to notice that the cheap board MSI B450M causes the same issues.  ASUS boards for Ryzen CPU Line have a really nice and understandable interface but are significantly more expensive. However, I cannot complain reliability of MSI hardware.














Right after bootup make sure"dmesg" report is OK















Start to install via Calamares installer Ubuntu DDE instance on Ryzen 7 3700 UEFI Box















Now proceed with KVM installation

$ sudo apt install -y qemu qemu-kvm libvirt-daemon \

libvirt-clients bridge-utils virt-manager 

$  sudo systemctl status libvirtd 
$  sudo systemctl enable --now libvirtd 
$   sudo apt install uvtool 

Load via modprobe vhost_net module

$ sudo modprobe vhost_net 
$ lsmod | grep  vhost_net 
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules

Reboot System and proceed with cockpit.socket installation 

$ sudo apt install cockpit cockpit-machines
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket  
$  sudo systemctl status cockpit.socket
$  sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket

Open port 9090 via firewalld

 $  sudo apt install firewalld
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Launch firefox to https://IP:9090

Configure KVM Guest via Cockpit console users interface



























 Now start the Guest and open Remote-viewer Console 

















