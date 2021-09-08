Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Deployment KVM Guests via Cockpit Console on Manjaro KDE 21.1.2

I am posting this Howto due to currently available instructions on the Internet don't focus the user's attention on installation packages "ovmf" and "virt-viewer" on the most recent release Manjaro KDE .  Skipping mentioned packages causes issues with Remote Viewer ( Cockpit Console ) and the ability to deploy KVM guests in UEFI mode

Install KVM and Cockpit Console

$ sudo pacman -S virt-manager qemu vde2 ebtables dnsmasq \
  bridge-utils openbsd-netcat virt-viewer ovmf
$ sudo systemctl enable --now libvirtd.service

$ sudo vi /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf
Uncomment
#unix_sock_group = "libvirt"
#unix_sock_ro_perms = "0777"
#unix_sock_ro_perms = "0777"

$ sudo systemctl restart libvirtd.service

Cockpit console setup
$ sudo pacman -S cockpit
$ sudo systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket

Tuning firewall
$ sudo apt install firewalld
$ sudo systemctl enable --now firewalld
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload









































