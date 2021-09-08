Deployment KVM Guests via Cockpit Console on Manjaro KDE 21.1.2

I am posting this Howto due to currently available instructions on the Internet don't focus the user's attention on installation packages "ovmf" and "virt-viewer" on the most recent release Manjaro KDE . Skipping mentioned packages causes issues with Remote Viewer ( Cockpit Console ) and the ability to deploy KVM guests in UEFI mode
Install KVM and Cockpit Console
$ sudo pacman -S virt-manager qemu vde2 ebtables dnsmasq \
bridge-utils openbsd-netcat virt-viewer ovmf
$ sudo systemctl enable --now libvirtd.service
$ sudo vi /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf
Uncomment
#unix_sock_group = "libvirt"
#unix_sock_ro_perms = "0777"
$ sudo systemctl restart libvirtd.service
