Set up Virtual Box on top of Server F35 (pre release) via rpmfusion (VENV)

First I've installed the most recent nightly build of Fedora 35 Server on Fedora 34 Bare metal KVM Virthost as Guest OS with "Fedora Workstation" desktop, like virtual machine seating on the Linux bridge been created via Web Cockpit Console. When done issued the following set of commands on F35 Guest
$ sudo dnf install \
https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
$ sudo dnf install \
https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
$ sudo dnf install \
VirtualBox kernel-devel-$(uname -r) akmod-VirtualBox
$ sudo akmods
$ sudo systemctl restart vboxdrv
$ lsmod | grep -i vbox
Afterward performed a test install of Debian 11 as Oracle VBOX 6.1.26 virtual machine ( I did this installation in UEFI mode manually partitioning virtual drive with Calamares and nested kvm enabled )
By the way, all Fedora 34 Bare metal Servers ( KVM VirtHosts ) are currently running under 5.14.5 fedora kernel. One Intel-based i4790, 2xBX500 SSD, another Ryzen 7/3700 based with WD500 NVMe SSD.
https://koji.fedoraproject.org/koji/packageinfo?packageID=8
Quick Enable
$ sudo dnf copr enable jforbes/kernel-stabilization
