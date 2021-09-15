Python (numpy && matplotlib) solving one relatively difficult math problem

The problem itself is to find all solutions of the following equation on real axis
cos (cos (cos (cos (x)))) - sin (sin (sin (sin (x)))) = 0
We intend to prove that equation above doesn't have any solution via creating a python script importing NumPy and Matplotlib. Just recall that the function understudy has a period of 2*pi .
[boris@fedora34server ~]$ cat yandexPlot5.py
import numpy as np # import numpy package
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # import matplotlib.pyplot package
x = np.arange(0,9 * np.pi, 0.1) # create x array of angels from range 0 to 9*3.14
y = np.cos(np.cos(np.cos(np.cos(x)))) - np.sin(np.sin(np.sin(np.sin(x))))
plt.plot(x, y) # plot grah
plt.title(" Graphical Representation of sine function")
plt.xlabel("x axis ")
plt.ylabel("y axis ")
plt.show() # show plotted graph
Thus mentioned equation doesn't have any solution. Moreover increasing number of nested sines and cosines produces similar plotted graphs
