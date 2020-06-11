SparkyLinux 2020.06 shows up amazing performance even running Gnome 3.36.2 ( kernel 5.7.1)

Sparky 2020.06 is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” . This release ships with Linux kernel 5.6.14, you can also switch to Linux kernel version 5.7.1 via standard Debian's commands
$ sudo apt-cache search linux-image
$ sudo apt install linux-image-5.7.1-sparky-amd64
Sparky Linux has received the system upgrade powered by the latest Debian testing reports as of June 5, 2020, so you are supposed to get a lot of improvements with this release. Just keep in mind Sparky 2020.06 belongs the (semi-)rolling line.
I intentionally did performance appraisal on Penryn's (Q9550) box rather then Haswell's (i4790) one.
Setting up Gnome 3.36 on SparkyLinux 2020.06
$ sudo apt update
At this point system should automatically enable all of the systemd services on SparkyLinux that Snapd needs to function properly.
$ sudo apt upgrade
$ sudo apt install snapd
$ reboot
$ sudo snap install gnome-3-34-1804
