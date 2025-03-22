Build CachyOS Kernel 6.13.7 on Kali Linux 2025.1a (KDE Plasma 6.2.5)

After standard deployment Kali Linux 2025.1a (KDE Plasma 6.2.5) as KVM Guest
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt full-upgrade
$ sudo reboot
In general we follow https://news.itsfoss.com/cachyos-kernel-builder/ . Start with installation $ sudo apt install bpftool
and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.
Due to shortage of space in /home/boris directory would build as root under "/"
# export PATH="/usr/sbin:$PATH"
# echo $PATH
/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/local/games:/usr/games
# git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb
# cd linux-cachyos-deb
# ./cachy-kernel-deb
Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.13.7 and finally proceed with building of packages.
Start building debian's vmlinuz-6.13.7 and kernel's initrd.img-6.13.7 with configuration bellow
