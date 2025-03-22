Saturday, March 22, 2025

Build CachyOS Kernel 6.13.7 on Kali Linux 2025.1a (KDE Plasma 6.2.5)

 After standard deployment Kali Linux 2025.1a (KDE Plasma 6.2.5) as KVM Guest

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt full-upgrade

$ sudo reboot

In general we follow https://news.itsfoss.com/cachyos-kernel-builder/ . Start with installation $ sudo apt install bpftool

and include /usr/sbin in system $PATH variable.

Due to shortage of space in /home/boris directory would build as root under "/"

# export PATH="/usr/sbin:$PATH"
# echo $PATH
/usr/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/local/games:/usr/games

git clone https://github.com/Nitrux/linux-cachyos-deb

#  cd linux-cachyos-deb

# ./cachy-kernel-deb

Script installs all required packages and pops up TUI dialog to configure kernel 6.13.7 and finally proceed with building of packages.

Start building debian's vmlinuz-6.13.7 and kernel's initrd.img-6.13.7 with configuration bellow




























