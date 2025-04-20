Attempt to setup openSUSE Tumbleweed via Agama Installer

My major concern during this test was to customize virtual disk layout with LVM support during partitioning phase. Everything worked fine for me when I kept names of LVMs as was suggested by Agama installer. Classical Tumbleweed installer does allow to assign any desired LVMs names . In meantime time it seems to me that Agama doesn't inherit this feature. VM deployed with updated default LVMs names for root "/" and "/home" file-systems failed to reboot. I don't insist that it was a bug it might be some wrong step on my side.
Installation with shown above virtual disk layout completed successfully. Following below is a couple of snapshots been done during KVM Guest runtime phase
Linux bridge setup was performed via Cockpit Web Console
Ports 9090 and 22 where opened via enabled "ufw" service rather then YaST graphic interface. However, YaST Control center works fine as well as appeared latter.
Download location for Agama Installer was selected via link
https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/systemsmanagement:/Agama:/Devel/images/iso/
I selected agama-installer.x86_64-14pre.0.0-openSUSE-Build106.9.iso
No comments:
Post a Comment