Install Grub Customizer on SparkyLinux 2020.06

https://vitux.com/install-grub-customizer-on-debian/
Grub Customizer is a GUI management tool for updating the default configurations of the grub bootloader. Utilizing Grub Customizer you can add, delete and rearrange boot menu entries via graphical interface.It allows you to edit kernel parameters and change the time delay at boot time. The important thing is that in the case when something went wrong during editing session you have an option to discard updates when quieting Grub Customizer .
Build
$ sudo apt-get install build-essential \
cmake libgtkmm-3.0-dev \
libssl-dev gettext libarchive-dev
$ tar xzf grub-customizer_5.1.0.orig.tar.gz
$ cd grub-customizer-5.1.0/
$ cmake . && make -j8
$ sudo make install
Test
Web Cockpit embedded VNC Console
( CentOS 8.2 VirtHost ) . See for details
https://www.tecmint.com/install-kvm-in-centos-8/
However, for myself Spice connection to KVM guest keeps to stay the best vs VNC tunneled into http.
