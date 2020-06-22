Monday, June 22, 2020

Install KVM && Web Cockpit Console on Fedora 32 Server

UPDATE 06/25/2020
Hardware issue - I've reinstalled expensive cordless mouse and appear to be able manage VM's installation via Cockpit VNC Console. 
The core target of deployment below is to create KVM guest on F32 Server Virthost attached to external office LAN rather then to default libvirt network. As bridge creating tool Web Cockpit Console was selected. Spice console is still utilized to manage guest forked via Web Console.

Original setup

$ sudo dnf groupinstall 'Virtualization'

 Setup Web Cockpit Console of F32 Server
    $ sudo dnf install cockpit cockpit-machines

Service start up

$ sudo  systemctl start cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl status cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket

Firewall tuning 

$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
$ sudo reboot

Attach bridge0 to network interface enp2s0


   Fork and deploy KVM guest attached to office LAN

 

Deploying managed by Spice Console via network installation minimal DVD - debian-10.4.0-amd64-netinst.iso .








   Debian 10.4 KVM guest deployed to office LAN







    Ubuntu 20.04 KVM guest with IP obtained via outgoing office router ( another test )


