Switching Wallpapers With Hyprpaper in Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles on Fedora 42

Hyprpaper is a fast Wayland wallpaper utility, primarily designed for use with Hyprland, that supports dynamic wallpaper changes via Inter-Process Communication (IPC). It enables users to switch wallpapers quickly and efficiently through commands or scripts. While designed for Hyprland, it can also be used with other wlroots-based compositors. The "IPC" part refers to the mechanism that allows Hyprpaper to communicate with other programs and scripts, enabling real-time changes to the wallpaper.
Make sure that hyprpaper is running on the system
Add line ipc=true to .config/hypr/hyprpaper.conf and re-login into Hyprland session to restart hyprpaper with updated hyprpaper.conf .
The first thing to verify is getting `ps -ef | grep hypr` output :-
[boris@fedora ~]$ ps -ef | grep hypr
boris 2078 1 0 14:24 tty2 00:00:01 hyprpaper
boris 2184 1956 0 14:24 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland
boris 2667 2621 0 14:42 pts/0 00:00:00 grep hypr
Next step would be creating bash script switchWallpaper.sh as was advised in https://itsfoss.com/hyprpaper-hyprland/
#!/bin/bash
WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY=~/Pictures/Wallpapers
WALLPAPER=$(find "$WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY" -type f | shuf -n 1)
hyprctl hyprpaper preload "$WALLPAPER"
hyprctl hyprpaper wallpaper "Virtual-1,$WALLPAPER"
sleep 1
hyprctl hyprpaper unload unused
Execute script several times:-
My attempt to reproduce same schema on openSUSE Tumbleweed failed due to :-
[boris@localhost ~]$ neofetch
JJJJJJJJ boris@localhost
JJJJJJJJJJJJJJ ---------------
JJJJJJ =JJJJJJJ OS: openSUSE Tumbleweed x86_64
JJJJ =JJJ JJJJ Host: KVM/QEMU (Standard PC (Q35 + ICH9, 2009) pc-q35-9.2)
JJJ =JJJ JJJ Kernel: 6.15.2-1-default
JJJJ =JJJ JJJ Uptime: 17 mins
JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ JJJJ Packages: 50 (pip), 3230 (rpm), 7 (flatpak-system)
JJJJJJJJJJJJJJ JJJJ Shell: bash 5.2.37
JJJJ JJJJ Resolution: 1280x800
JJJJJ= JJJJ DE: Plasma 6.4.0 [KF 6.15.0] [Qt 6.9.1] (wayland)
JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ= WM: kwin_wayland_wr
=JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ Theme: Breeze [GTK2/3]
JJJJ =JJJJJJ Icons: breeze [GTK2/3]
JJJJ =JJJJ Cursor: breeze_cursors [GTK2/3]
JJJJ JJJJJJJJJJJJJJ Terminal: konsole
JJJJ JJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ CPU: 8x AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (1) @ 3.5GHz
JJJJ JJJJ JJJJ GPU: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio 1.0 GPU
JJJ JJJJ JJJ Memory: 2.62 GiB / 15.24 GiB (17%)
JJJJJ JJJJ JJJJ Network: Unknown
=JJJJJJJJ JJJJJJ BIOS: EDK II 0.0 (05/23/2025)
JJJJJJJJJJJJJJ
JJJJJJJ=
[boris@localhost ~]$ sudo zypper search -s hyprctl*
Refreshing service 'openSUSE'.
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
No matching items found.
[boris@localhost ~]$ sudo zypper install hyprctl*
Refreshing service 'openSUSE'.
Loading repository data...
Reading installed packages...
'hyprctl*' not found in package names. Trying capabilities.
No provider of 'hyprctl*' found.
Resolving package dependencies...
Nothing to do.
========================================================
Tuning setup above on bare metal (Fedora 42 Server box, BenQ 1280x1024 detected by `hyperctl monitors` as VGA-1 )
References
Getting Wallpapers Right With Hyprpaper in Hyprland
