Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4 (WKS)

At the moment that is a hack installing almost all of required packages (except ttf-*-*) from Fedora 42 repos instead of AUR. I've setup "kgx" via Copr Repos. Then issued
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprctl
Setup Dotfiles Installer (GUI based interface) as advised on github page of Stephan Raabe
$ bash -c "$(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles-installer/master/setup.sh)"
During running
$ flatpak run com.ml4w.dotfilesinstaller
I've got a list of packages (in popped up gnome-terminal window) which were supposed to be installed via yay as AUR Helper. This list of packages was placed in input.txt and I just attempted as root following script
for V in `cat input.txt`
do
dnf5 install $V -y
done
This step resulted all packages (except ttf-*-*) from input.txt to be installed on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4.0. I clearly realize that actions been undertaken were a hack rather then normal development .
However, all required files under ~/.config/hypr/ were installed properly by "Dotfiles Installer". I mean that there was no manual intervention.
See snapshots below ( Fedora 42 as KVM Guest )
Dual DE Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4.0 && Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles
Finally setup above was done on bare metal , the only ttf-*-* packages were missing from input.txt the rest has been installed manually via script executing in loop " # dnf5 install package -y" from input.txt.
As soon as I would be able to obtain ttf-*-*.tar.xz on Fedora it would make sense to attempt to install them .
